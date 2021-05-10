Grey’s Anatomy Renewed For Season 18: Will It Be the Last or Will It Run Forever?

Just when many believed it's time to say goodbye to "Grey's Anatomy" after 17 seasons, it has been renewed for another one.

Leading lady Ellen Pompeo has reportedly signed a new contract with new deals for, at least, another year.

The long-running show continues to reign as ABC's highest-rated and most-watched scripted series.

The show has a 1.1 demo rating and has 5.3 million weekly viewers.

Last fall, Ellen Pompeo, whose contract was about to end this summer, only added fuel to the fire that the show was nearing its finale, saying in the interview that season 17 "very well could" be the ending.

In May 2019, the Meredith Grey star inked her current contract which reportedly paid her $550,000 per episode.

For the upcoming season, the actress has reportedly received another significant salary increase.

Other people, who have been on the show for years like Chandra Wilson and James Pickens Jr. have also received lucrative new deals for season 18.

Along with "Grey's Anatomy," another Krista Vernoff-led show "Station 19" has also been renewed for another season.

She said in a statement, "The writers, directors, casts and crews of 'Grey's Anatomy' and 'Station 19' worked so hard to bring these shows to life this past season."

"Keeping each other safe on set while paying tribute to the front-line heroes and first responders has been a challenge and a privilege. I've been truly blown away - particularly by our tireless crews - as they reinvented the TV-making wheel."

'Grey's Anatomy' Season 18 Renewed - But Will It Be the Last?

Ahead of the renewal announcement, many believed that the 17thseason would be the show's last.

However, according to Deadline, Ellen Pompeo is returning but has only signed a new one-year deal with "Grey's Anatomy."

So it's still a waiting game to see whether or not Pompeo extends her contract after 2022, which could be assumed, for now, that it may end after its 18thseason.

It's possible that the show could run forever - or until Ellen Pompeo has put as many stories on her character as needed.

There are also a lot of medical emergencies and love stories to be added on "Grey's Anatomy," and even new characters to add.

For now, however, nobody needs to worry about the season 17 finale being the series finale.

If ever "Grey's Anatomy" does end in the near future, fans are hoping that there will be a couple of spinoff for the show.

Krista Vernoff told The Hollywood Reporter last Mar. that she's already starting "to try to imagine other things" once the status of "Grey's Anatomy" was finalized.

