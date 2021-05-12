Legends of the Hidden Temple: Where is Original Host Kirk Fogg Now?

"Legends of the Hidden Temple" is coming back, but will it return with the original host Kirk Fogg?

After over two decades, the most-awaited of the "Legends of the Hidden Temple" will finally arrive on screen again. It became kids' most-watched competition show when it ran from 1993 to 1995.

Deadline already gave out critical details about the upcoming reboot. But some fans are also curious about Fogg's whereabouts.

Where is "Legends of the Hidden Temple" Host Kirk Fogg Now?

For many years, the now-61-year-old seemingly stepped back from the limelight after his decades of stint both as a host and an actor.

As of the writing, Fogg focuses himself on releasing podcast episodes on Apple.

On July 14, 2020, he posted on his Instagram account the details about The Relunchables Podcast with Jordan Holtzer.

"Check out relunchables podcast for great convo with me and Jordan Holtzer for all things Kirk Fogg and secrets of theLegends of the Hidden Temple!" he captioned the poster.

He has also been a full-time father to his children, Luke and Jack Fogg, who he shares with his wife, Rosemary Fogg.

Although it has been years since the game show aired, Fogg kept on posting about it. In fact, he starred in the 2016 film version of the show with Isabela Merced and Jet Jurgens.

The Joe Menendez-directed flick ran for 65 minutes starting Nov. 26, 2016, and told the story of three siblings who tried a jungle tour. The film scored a total of 1.60 million viewers worldwide, with most of the moviegoers aged 18 to 49.

"When Nickelodeon asked me to be a part of the 'Legends of the Hidden Temple' movie, I immediately went to the closet and pulled out my blue denim shirt, which has been protected by a powerful golden force field since 1995," he said to Variety.

He joined a Volkswagen Passat commercial in 2013 and appeared as a district attorney during the pilot episode of "Veronica Mars" in 2004.

Apart from giving birth to 120 episodes of the "Legends of the Hidden Temple," he garnered over 300 commercials and films.

In 2006, he directed, wrote, produced, and starred in the crime drama "Distortion."

With the game show reviving, Fogg is yet to reveal whether he would join the franchise through this again.

