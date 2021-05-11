Jake Ehlinger Diagnosed with Serious Heart Condition Days Before Death? Real Cause of Death Explored

Jake Ehlinger surprised the internet users with his sudden death, and the horrible cause of his death has finally been explored.

This week, the Austin Police Department received a report about a dead body found on the 1200 block of West 22nd Street. The body was eventually identified as Ehlinger's and caused massive commotion online.

Since the announcement of his death, no definite cause of death has been publicized. However, in the past days, sources close to Ehlinger's family seemingly revealed key details about it.

Jake Ehlinger's Cause of Death

On Enstars' official Twitter account, one of the readers suggested that Ehlinger probably suffered from a heart problem just like his father.

For what it's worth, his father, Ross Ehlinger died at the young age of 46 in 2013. The patriarch joined a triathlon competition in San Francisco when he suffered from a heart attack.



Meanwhile, a thread posted on 247 Sports shared the same comment.

According to writer Chip Brown, team sources informed him that Ehlinger received a heart problem diagnosis while he was in Texas.

"Devastating news. Jake Ehlinger was on a team Zoom compliance call yesterday, laughing and joking, team sources told me," Brown wrote a day after Ehlinger's death. "Apparently, Jake had been checked out for a heart condition while he's been at Texas, I was told."

This could explain the authorities' report about his death being "unsuspicious" since Jake Ehlinger's death was a natural cause.

The family, however, has not yet confirmed the real cause of his death.

Jake's friends also personally confirmed the saddening news to KXAN but refused to speak about the real cause either.

People Send Tributes to Jake Ehlinger

Despite his unclear cause of death, people began paying tribute to the young athlete who could have had a blooming sports career like his brother, Sam Ehlinger.

"I know how close they were and we're just really stunned, but we are prayerful and we know God has a plan," Colts owner Jim Irsay said. "We are doing everything we can to console the family and do what we can to make things as easy as possible at this difficult time."

"Words cannot express the depth of our sadness and the huge void we are feeling, but above all else, our hearts pour out to Sam, (mother) Jena, (sister) Morgen and the entire Ehlinger family," his current coach, Steve Sarkisian, said per Hook'Em.

