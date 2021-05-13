Craig John Davidson Releases New Track, 'Down at Dawn' [WATCH]

Scottish singer-songwriter Craig John Davidson has finally released his new track, "Down At Dawn," to positive reception - a fitting response to his prolific output with this "piano led indie rock beauty."

Officially dropping last April 30, the release of "Down at Dawn" was accompanied by a music video on his YouTube channel. The 2:46 video is filled with a montage of past videos of people performing and having fun. The monochromatic videos sewn together - with the occasional orange and blue sunset woven in and out of the music video - evokes a feeling of nostalgia, one that is directed at the fun and peaceful days of the past.

The surprisingly calming and uplifting track is brought to life with a piano rhythm leading the alt-rock track all throughout the song. Starting from a soft yet evocative opening that slowly leads to a heady crescendo Davidson's delicate and controlled vocals completes the unique feel of the track.

In a review of the latest Craig John Davidson track, Glasgow-based Scottish news outlet Daily Record wrote: "Craig's nifty fretwork is direct and powerful as if seemingly strung out on stoner bliss." Similarly, independent record group Rough Trade praises Davidson by saying "Hauntingly beautiful Craig shows he can truly write a hook."

An adept at finger picking, Craig John Davidson has carefully mixed the elements of alternative acoustic rock with his roots in the genres of folk, blues, and grunge - resulting in a unique music.

Over the course of his career, Davidson has released music with record labels Fat Hippy and now, with Kiss My Kunst records. He has also toured across the United States with local rock act Lotus Crush, played at the iconic Los Angeles venue Roxy Theatre, and shared the stage with music visionaries The Twilight Sad, Pictish Trail, and Terry Reid.

As for his latest track, Craig John Davidson shares: "Down At Dawn is the first song I've wrote on piano, as opposed to guitar, and it just kind of fell into place after the structure was made."

"I tend to write songs where the lyrical content is more a collage of sentences rather than a clear story so it's hard to explain what a song is about, but I guess this one has the theme of keeping positive through the negative," Davidson continues.

Watch the music video for "Down At Dawn" below:

