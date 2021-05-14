Just a few days after the hit TV singing competition "American Idol" was under controversy, another scandal has yet to surface after former contestant was arrested on domestic violence charges.

According to TMZ, last season's fan favorite Doug Kiker, popularly known as the "singing garbageman", is in police custody in Alabama after being charged with misdemeanor domestic violence (harassment). The former contestant is now in jail on $1,000 bond.

The incident came after an adult woman, who's relationship with Kiker is unclear, called 911 which the police responded to.

There are no further details released to the public by the Mobile County Sheriff's Department.



The "singing garbage man" rose to fame with his viral audition of Rascal Flatt's "Bless The Broken Road" on the premiere of Season 18 which garnered a whopping 200 million views in all platforms.

The former contestant didn't know what "range" or "warm up" meant during his audition but he managed to receive a golden ticket, his gateway to be in Hollywood, after Katy Perry was left sobbing because of the his positivity and heartwarming backstory. Kiker mentioned that he's auditioning for his pregnant wife and two-year-old daughter

Kiker unfortunately didn't make it through the first day of Hollywood Week and the top 20 after singing "Ain't No Mountain High" in the wrong key.

Despite the former-contestant's short run in the show, he made a long lasting impression to the judges as well as to viewers at home and managed to return on the program's "This Is Me" special saying "The sky's the limit, man! Y'all got me feeling that way. ... I finally believe in myself enough to actually sing in front of people."

He also appeared on Season 18's virtual finale where he performed with Rascal Flatts.

After the finale, Kiker launched his "From Garbage to Greateness" Indiegogo campaign to help him fund his debut album but he only managed to raise $5,581.

Besides the Kiker's domestic violence charges, former American Idol contestants also has a fair share of controversies: Top 5 finalist Caleb Kennedy was under fire a few days ago after an old video of him resurfaced making him leave the show, and Top 24 contestant Cecil Ray was arrested for burglary with intent to commit assault.

