Josh Duggar's accuser, Ashley Johnston, says that she's receiving hate messages and being slut-shamed after speaking out about her alleged sexual encounter with the former reality TV star.

Johnston recently talked to Inside Edition to detail Duggar's alleged misconduct on her. Shortly after the interview was published, she immediately took to her Instagram page and shared a screenshot of a hate message that she received.

A user by the name sacharacine sent Johnston a vile message that reads "You do not care for self not for your kids not for the thing you call husband. Oh and not for me either! Didn't see how heartless you are , but I see now your trash from Ohio and like trash and whore you get around..coast to coast in fact how is for story ,you'll be a forgot slut like the rest of your miserable life. God have pity on you, I don't anymore."

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Ashley Johnston (@1andonlycupcake)

The message continues "Just an abused woman all her life to bad I met to late in life. I could of! She isn't right upstairs typical so so typical. I already see how you live to late gonna laugh when wearing makeup bites you in the ass and you become sagging mess of sh*t. Thanks for pissing me off stupid!!!!!!!!!!!!"

READ NOW: Bill Gates' Cheated on Melinda Gates: 'Mistress' Speaks Out, Possible Causes of Divorce Revealed [Report]

Despite receiving a hateful message, Johnson captioned the screenshot post with "Why thank you for such an uplifting message"

Followers of Johnston rallied their support to her by writing positive messages on the post "Oh my god, Much Love to you Ashley. Stay strong please" one follower wrote. "You're just famous and have haters. But you also have adorers and there are more of us. We love you" another one commented.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Ashley Johnston (@1andonlycupcake)

Ashley Johnston, who is a former adult entertainer, recently spoke out and detailed her experience with Josh Duggar in 2015. She claims that Duggar and her had met in a strip club where she's working in 2015.

Duggar allegedly kept coming to her and ask for a private time, the former "19 Kids and Counting" star also kept on giving her money for private dances.

Johnston detailed the horrific night when she and Duggar allegedly went back to her hotel room where they became intimate but things got "tremendously out of hand". She describes the situation as "one of the most terrifying experiences of her life".

The alleged accuser sued Duggar for battery but he later on denied the allegations and stated that he never met Johnson before, the case was dismissed.

Johnston had already stopped working in the adult industry and is now based in Texas with her husband and four kids.

As per Duggar's case, he was released from prison on Thursday after bailing and pleading not guilty to the child pornography charges filed against him. According to the judge, the former reality TV star is not allowed to go back to his home where his pregnant wife and their six children lives.

READ ALSO: Bring Back Steve Harvey Trends After Miss Universe 2020 Philippines' Bet Fails to Win the Crown

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles