Bill Gates' Cheated on Melinda Gates: 'Mistress' Speaks Out, Possible Causes of Divorce Revealed [Report]

Bill Gates' news: In late 2019, Microsoft board members hired a law firm to conduct an investigation on their founder after a female employee alleged, she had a sexual relationship with Bill throughout the years.

By 2020, Microsoft decided that it wasn't appropriate for Bill Gates to sit on its board members with the allegation.

On Sunday, The Wall Street Journal reported that an engineer alleged in a letter that she slept with the billionaire for several years.

However, just before the investigation concluded, Bill Gates resigned from his position. The publication reported that the board decided that the 65-year-old should step down after the affair was exposed as it was "inappropriate."

Bill also left the board of Berkshire Hathaway the same day, a company run by his friend, Warren Buffet.

Did Bill Gates Really Had Extra-Marital Affairs?

According to a spokesperson for Microsoft, the company received a complaint in 2019 that Bill Gates allegedly "sought to initiate an intimate relationship with a company employee" back in 2000.

Though it was already decades ago, the board members reviewed the concern and hired an outside law firm to conduct a thorough investigation.

"Throughout the investigation, Microsoft provided extensive support to the employee who raised the concern."

However, another spokesperson for Bill revealed that his decision to leave Microsoft didn't anything to do with the said affair.

They did, however, admitted that he indeed cheated on Melinda French, whom he was already married to at the time.

"There was an affair almost 20 years ago which ended amicably."

WSJ's report on Sunday about Bill Gates' extra-marital affair comes after The New York Times revealed the same day that the tech mogul also asked two women who worked at Microsoft and his foundation on dates while still married to Melinda French.

The Times published a story alleging that Bill asked two different women, and possibly more, on dates.

After a 2006 presentation by a female Microsoft employee, Bill reportedly email the employee asking her to dinner.

However, he reportedly followed up with, "'If this makes you uncomfortable, pretend it never happened.'"

The other woman alleged that while she and Bill were attending a cocktail party, he lowered his voice and reportedly said, "'I want to see you. Will you have dinner with me?'"

However, the woman laughed it off to avoid answering.

Though Bill Gates made his moves to the two women, and possibly more, the publication noted that the dad-of-three didn't seem predatory with his advances, nor had he abused his power.

Why Bill Gates Left Microsoft

According to the spokesperson who told The Wall Street Journal, Bill Gates' decision to leave Microsoft was so he could spend more time on his philanthropy.

Bill Gates, who has a net worth of $127 billion, and his soon to be ex-wife Melinda French Gates founded the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation in 2000. They have almost 50 billion in endowment.

Early this month, Bill and Melinda announced they were divorcing after 27 years of marriage.

Melinda French Gates said in her filing that their marriage is "irretrievably broken."

