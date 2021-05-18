Former WWE champion The Miz failed to continue his legacy during the recent WWE WrestleMania Backlash.

On Sunday, the best wrestlers flocked together once again during the WWE WrestleMania Backlash pay-per-view event at Yuengling Center in Tampa Bay, Florida.

While this could be the best way to make a comeback, the 40-year-old wrestler reportedly faced a dreaded accident.

WWE: The Miz Faces Alarming Injury

According to Dave Meltzer of F4Wonline.com (via sescoops.com), The Miz sustained a knee injury during his match. The report did not mention the severity of the physical trauma nor the exact time the wrestler could come back to the ring again.

However, the event led Priest one step closer to the belt as both Miz and John Morrison ended up being "eaten by the zombies."

But on his official Twitter account, The Miz assured his fans that he is feeling good. The wrestler shared a photo of him in an old photoshoot where he looked like a member of the undead.

"Guys I feel great after last nights match....Promise.," he captioned the post.

Although he lost his game, he briefly won the WWE Championship for the second time by beating Drew McIntyre during the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view. But his stint came to an end after Bobby Lashley defeated him and scored the title away from him eight days later.

The Miz Still The Champion

In an interview with Bleacher Report, The Miz said that he once thought not to cash in unless both McIntyre and Lashley are "strong champions."

"I can't remember the last time we had such strong champions in WWE. To be able to go in there, beat Drew McIntyre, who has been on fire as of late, and win my second WWE Championship... I wasn't sure it was ever going to happen," he added.

Still, he expressed his gratitude that he had the chance to be a WWE champion almost ten years ago. The Miz recognized the opportunities he got. However, he also challenged himself since things "always evolve and gets better."

Apart from a wrestling career, The Miz also tries to dominate the entertainment industry. He is the latest subject in the WWE's "24" documentary series.

His 77-minute part tells the story of how he became one of WWE's most well-renowned athletes in the world. It also has a part "The Real World: Back to New York" and tells his life as a 20-year-old college student.

