Ariana Grande began her happy ending with Dalton Gomez by finally exchanging their I do's!

A representative for Grande confirmed that the singer held a private wedding ceremony with Gomez over the weekend.

The source told E! News that the intimate event happened at her home in Montecito, California. They described the nuptials as "tiny and intimate" but also showed how lovely and happy everyone is.

"It was a beautiful day and very romantic. Everyone is happy for them. It was perfect and just what Ari wanted," a separate source added.

The couple themselves made the event as intimate as possible, with only their close family and friends as their attendees.

The wedding came five months after Grande and Gomez got engaged in December 2020.

No photos and other details about the wedding, but Arianators already sent their congratulatory messages!

Ariana Grande's Fans Express Excitement For Singer's Future!

Following the news, fans cannot help but extend their wishes to the newlywed.

One fan said, "ariana grande once said: 'just let me be in your life like that, be your wife like that, i'll bring the light right back, i'll bring the life right back-west side' and she did it."

Another one added, "congrats ari we loveee u u deserve all the happiness in the world we're so happy for u and dalton."

READ ALSO: Robert Downey Jr.'s Return: How MCU Phase 4 Can Bring Back Iron Man

"congratulations on your wedding with Dalton Gomez, we are very proud and happy for you," another penned.

Ariana Grande, Dalton Gomez' Relationship Timeline

Grande and Gomez's happily ever after began in February 2020 when the public spotted the 27-year-old singer kissing a mystery man in Los Angeles. One month later, the public found out that it was Dalton Gomez who she began dating at the beginning of the pandemic.

"One of the people she is with right now is Dalton-they have been hanging out for a couple of months. Ariana doesn't want to do another public relationship so she is trying to keep this one quiet, but she seems very happy with Dalton," a source told People.

Finally, they made their relationship public official when the couple appeared on Justin Bieber's "Stuck With U" music video.

Since then, they began posting pictures of them together until Gomez finally popped the question on Dec. 20, 2020.

READ MORE: Seth Rogen Recalls Terrible Experience When He Tried to Meet Beyonce: 'I Was Hit So Hard'

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles