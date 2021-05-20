'Berserk' Creator Kentaro Miura Dead: Tragic Cause of Death Revealed

Kentaro Miura, the creator of Berserk, has passed away at the age of 54.

According to Comic Book, the author died on May 6. The cause of death was acute aortic dissection as revealed by a statement on the official Twitter account of Berserk publisher Hakusensha.

Miura's most famous work, Berserk, began serialization back in 1989. It is a comic series set in a brutal medieval-inspired universe, and this gives Berserk's impact in multiple pieces of fiction. Video games like Dark Souls, Bloodborne, and Final Fantasy alongside manga and anime such as Demon Slayer, Castlevania, and Vagabond all bear the mark of Miura's influence.

Who is Kentaro Miura?

Kentaro Miura was a Japanese Manga artist. He was best known for illustrating the famous dark fantasy manga Berserk, which began publishing in October 1989. His influence was seen in video games such as Dark Souls and Final Fantasy.

Miura's work also includes Gigantomakhia and Duranki. Thanks to his stellar work, Berserk, Miura influenced many manga and comic book artists/writers into tackling dark fantasy or adding a little bit of darkness & detail in their stories and art. It's safe to say that he was the pioneer of the dark fantasy genre as a whole.

As reported by Kotaku, Miura, a native of Chiba, first started drawing manga as a boy with his debut work printed in a school publication. Miura would later cite Disney, Paul Verhoeven, the first Hellraiser, and artists ranging from Bosch to M.C. Escher. He was an award-winning manga creator, and while Berserk was his most famous and successful work, he worked on various manga projects over the years.

"The news of Miura's sudden passing has blanketed the Young Animal editorial department in deep sadness," the publication wrote in its official statement. The statement recalled how when Miura would meet with those in the editorial department and speak happily about anime and movies he loved with a smile on his face.

Fans Paid Huge Respect on the Death of Kentaro Miura, Creator of Berserk

According to The Sun UK, many fans paid their respects online following his death to the artist. Some fans said, "Miura left behind one of the greatest written works put to paper. One I will cherish forever. God bless the man and may he forever rest in peace." A lot of Comic book houses have tweeted their messages as well, sharing their thoughts as a support for the author.

Kentaro Miura passed away on May 6, 2021 from acute aortic dissection. He was 54. Miura-sensei was a master artist and storyteller and we had the great privilege of publishing several of his finest works, including his masterpiece, Berserk. 1/ — Dark Horse Comics (@DarkHorseComics) May 20, 2021

May his sould rest in peace, long live Berserk.

