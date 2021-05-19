Comedian Paul Mooney dies at the age of 79

Mooney was also an actor and a writer, he died at 5:30AM early Wednesday at his Oakland, California home, his rep confirmed to Hollywood Reporter.

In another report, TMZ has learned from his family that the pioneering comic has died from a heart attack, the paramedics have tried to revive him but the actor didn't make it.

Prior to the devastating news, it has been reported that the late actor was suffering from dementia for a while and has living with a family member.

His family expressed their gratitude through a post in Mooney's official Twitter account writing "Thank you all from the bottom of all of our hearts ...you're all are the best!...... Mooney World .. The Godfather of Comedy - ONE MOON MANY STARS! .. To all in love with this great man.. many thanks"

Thank you all from the bottom of all of our hearts ...you’re all are the best!...... Mooney World .. The Godfather of Comedy - ONE MOON MANY STARS! .. To all in love with this great man.. many thanks🙏🏾 — Paul Mooney (@PaulEalyMooney) May 19, 2021

Paul was born in Louisiana and later moved to Oakland where he grew up. His entertainment career started as a circus ringmaster then he eventually start writing and telling jokes.

Mooney started making waves in the TV and film business when he became the head writer of "The Richard Pryor Show". His writing ablities also graced "Sanford and Son", "In Living Color", and "Chappelle's Show"

He also binge in the world of acting by appearing as Sam Cookie in the 1978 film "The Buddy Holly Story" as well as for his character Junebug in "Bamboozled".

As the news broke earlier today, fans and celebrity friends expressed their sadness as well as celebrate the life of the late comedian on social media.

Viola Davis took to Twitter to share her regards "RIP comedy legend Paul Mooney! You were both funny and poignant. So happy to have witnessed your genius live. Rest well!!! Pour down some laughter here. We need it "

Dave Chappelle, a long time collaborator, had also expressed his thoughts on the death of the comedian

"I want to shout out every comedian on Earth, the best whoever did it, paved the way today, his legacy will live forever. He did everything from The Richard Pryor Show to Chappelle's Show." Chappelle told TMZ

He's one of the first Black people ever in the Writers Guild. Paul Mooney will be sorely missed and wildly remembered. I'll see to that." he concluded.

Mooney was married to ex-wife Yvonne Mooney, they had five children together. His son Symeon had also passed away in 2001.

