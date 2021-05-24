Martin Bashir Exposed For Using ‘Unethical Journalism’ on Michael Jackson Amid BBC Scandal

Princess Diana wasn't the only victim of Martin Bashir's unethical journalism.

The BBC journalist has recently been exposed for using unethical and illegal methods to secure an exclusive interview with the late Princess of Wales, as well as Michael Jackson.

According to The UK Mirror, the rogue reporter "hoodwinked" the King of Pop, similar to his tactics on his on Princess Diana.

Michael's brother Tito Jackson and Taj's dad told the outlet, "Both Michael and Diana were victims of Bashir's dark ambitions and dirty tricks and he is finally paying a price."

Tito also slammed the BBC reporter for "creating a fake narrative about my brother, which becomes crystal clear when you view the out-takes Bashir kept secret."

Taj Jackson, the singer's nephew, accused Bashir of using "manipulated" footage and "unethical" journalism in their collaborative 2003 documentary, "Living With Michael Jackson."

The documentary focused on the hitmaker's relationship with young boys and the allegations of sexual abuse that swirled around him

Taj also told TMZ, the Martin Bashir film contributed to Michael Jackson's untimely death in 2009.

"Bashir's manipulated footage and unethically journalism is one of the main reasons my uncle Michael is not here today."

He also claimed that the 2005 trial broke him.

"Shame on those who provided cover for Bashir. Shame on those who rewarded him. My family deserves an investigation & apology too."

Martin Bashir Getting Sued By Michael Jackson's Family

Uri Geller, a TV psychic who introduced the journalist to the "Thriller" hitmaker said the "super smooth" Bashir used his royal connections to access Michael.

He claimed that the reporter produced a letter supposedly from Princess Diana to gain access to the "Smooth Criminal" singer.

Geller told The UK Mirror, "What convinced me to introduce him to Michael was a letter he pulled out of his pocket."

The letter reportedly talked about how happy she was with her interview with Martin Bashir.

"I had felt unease, but it was the Diana letter that won my feelings over. He was a super-smooth operator. I regret that terrible introduction."

Geller also believed that it was the start of Michael's downward spiral when he introduced Bashir to the singer.

Matt Fiddes, who's MJ's former bodyguard, also claimed to the outlet that the singer's family is considering suing Bashir.

"They believe, ultimately, that Bashir's portrayal of Michael and lies he spun destroyed his career."

Fiddes added, "They say Bashir never kept promises, including an agreement to edit out material Michael didn't want in. He used the Diana letter to gain Michael's trust, but ended up betraying him."

