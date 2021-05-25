Kelly Osbourne Slams 'Stupid' Weight Loss Surgery Rumors After Losing 85lbs

Kelly Osbourne recently took to Instagram to address rumors about her getting a plastic surgery after losing a whopping 85 pounds.

Osbourne posted a video in the social media platform with the caption "Let's squash these stupid rumors!!! Can't you just be happy for me?"

While sitting in a makeup chair, the 36-year-old TV personality started her statement by saying "I just want to bring up a topic that you guys are all talking about because I'm always really honest and really upfront about what I've done to my body and who I am,"

Osbourne also stated that she didn't have any plastic surgery besides a couple of injections in her face "And I have not done plastic surgery. I've never done anything to my face other than a couple of injections in my lip, in my jaw, and in my forehead."

She concluded the video by saying "I do not lie, but thank you for the compliment."

The rumors came after the TV personality posted a photo on Instagram a few days ago showing a significantly defined jawline and neck.

Its been seven months since Osbourne revealed her dramatic weightloss during her 36th birthday at Yamashiro Hollywood. She arrived at the party showing off her curves by wearing a black cut out dress.

This is not the first time Osbourne shut down plastic surgery rumors, when she appeared in the "Hollywood Raw with Dax Holt and Adam Glyn" podcast in August 2020, Osbourne said "I've never f*cked with my face. I'm too scared, My t*ts are saggy, and I want to get them fixed, but I'm scared of the surgery."

Osbourne also got candid about the truth behind her 85-pound weightloss in the same interview, "I had surgery, I don't give a f*ck what anyone has to say. I did it, I'm proud of it, they can suck sh*t." The former "The Talk" host said.

"I did the gastric sleeve. All it does is change the shape of your stomach," she said. "I got that almost 2 years ago. I will never ever ever lie about it ever. It is the best thing I have ever done."

Kelly also clarified that the surgery she got is different from other gastric bypass surgery as the one performed on her can still cause her weight gain if she doesn't follow a healthy diet and regular exercise.

She also revealed that she had a therapy prior the surgery "I had to do a year of stand-alone therapy to prepare myself for the surgery before I even had it."

