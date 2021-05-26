Ellen DeGeneres and her show will be immediately filled up by Kelly Clarkson. Despite reaching its second season, "The Kelly Clarkson Show" might bring another blow to the network.

New reports recently confirmed that Kelly Clarkson will take over DeGeneres and her show's daytime TV slot on NBC. The transition will happen after "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" 19th season ends by Fall of 2022.

As quoted by Fox News, the President of NBCUniversal Local Valari Staab said in the statement that Clarkson is scheduled to reach another milestone.

"We look forward to Ellen DeGeneres' 19th season paired with Kelly Clarkson for what is sure to be a blockbuster year. By 2022, 'The Kelly Clarkson Show' will be the star of our daytime entertainment schedules and an asset to our early afternoon newscasts," she went on.

The network's press release also claimed that "The Kelly Clarkson Show" became the top talk show in the past seven years. The 39-year-old actress currently leads the show and welcomes celebrities and ordinary people for a conversation.

.@RealMichelleW Is Open To Doing New Music With Beyoncé & Kelly Rowland



WATCH: https://t.co/asBj6paKiK pic.twitter.com/5pxXeQod2t — The Kelly Clarkson Show (@KellyClarksonTV) May 26, 2021

Currently, the show airs across 200 stations to cover 100 percent of the areas. The show alone also received three Daytime Emmy Awards during its first season.

However, NBC might face another trouble with "The Kelly Clarkson Show."

Why "The Kelly Clarkson Show" Cannot Take Over Amid the Pandemic

On Sept. 9, 2019, Clarkson's show premiered and immediately became a hit. The host has been managing to keep the ratings high through a song number -- famously dubbed as "Kellyoke" (where she covers pop and classic songs). Her engagement with her audience by talking about a wide range of topics, from relationships to personal problems.

During its first months, Nielsen Data estimated that the show had an average of 1.9 million viewers per episode. This put the show in fourth place of the most-watched daytime talk shows.

However, its ratings dipped massively since the pandemic began. According to Us Weekly, "The Kelly Clarkson Show" ratings went down 26 percent. Dr. Phil's also faced the same headache after losing 22 percent of its ratings.

Despite that, "The Kelly Clarkson Show" actually does better than "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" as the infamous show faced a steady decline.

"The data showed that viewership has since plummeted from an average of 2.6 million to 1.5 million. It is a 43 percent overall decline, with a 38 percent decline in DeGeneres' core audience of adult women under the age of 54," the article said of DeGeneres' show.

