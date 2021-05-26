Jennifer Lopez got over her relationship with Alex Rodriguez too quickly, and the reason behind the fast transition seemed to be not surprising at all.

Only a few weeks since Lopez and Rodriguez called it quits, news reports revealed the "last straw" that caused the actress to finally leave the relationship. Furthermore, Lopez seemingly decided to end it even before releasing their breakup statement.

In a newly compiled article by Mercury News, news outlets pointed out that Rodriguez's ego affected their relationship so much. It led the athlete to assume that there would still be a possible reconciliation between him and Lopez.

How Needy Alex Rodriguez Is

In the past weeks, headlines revealed how Lopez and Ben Affleck reignited their relationship soon after the actress left Rodriguez. The two even spent time together, with people spotted them kissing and acting very intimate.

A source then told People that the events hurt Rodriguez's ego.



"(Alex) was under the impression that he and Jennifer would go on as friends, but he is acting so needy that Jennifer cut him off," the source said.

Another source revealed to E! News that the 45-year-old baseball shortstop wants more than friendship. Thus, he felt really shocked to see Lopez and Affleck dating again.

Despite that, he tried to look as strong as possible that he posted a positive message on his Instagram Story. He particularly said something about a new beginning in his life.

"Anything that doesn't serve me is clearing out of my life," Rodriguez wrote. "New energy is emerging. New levels are unlocking for me mentally, physically and spiritually. I am remaining patient and know that this new phase of my life is coming."

Meanwhile, the last straw was an accumulation of all Rodriguez's dramas and problems. Lopez reportedly felt miserable due to her ex-fiance's unresolved issues. They also dealt with trust issues which made her think if it was right to stay with him.

In February, Rodriguez sparked cheating rumors with Madison LeCroy. The "Southern Charm" star even used cryptic words about how she never "physically cheated." She added that she only innocently talked with him.

Regardless of these events, Lopez already moved forward with Affleck. Despite the quick turn of events, Rodriguez now cannot do anything but move forward, as well.

