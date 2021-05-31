John Barrowman got bombarded with damaging accusations, causing him to completely lose his chance to return as a judge on "Dancing on Ice." His return is now allegedly impossible.

The most-awaited comeback of Barrowman on "Dancing on Ice" is now impossible after several flashing allegations surfaced.

This week, the 54-year-old released a video on his social media accounts, debunking the rumors surrounding his name.

According to Barrowman, his alleged private exposures on the set of "Doctor Who" was just a form of tomfoolery, and he admitted that it was only due to his high-spirited behavior. He also noted that he could not recall such specific incidents.

Barrowman Fired Even if Apology Accepted

After debunking the claims, he expressed his gratitude toward his family and supporters who sent him kind messages in the past weeks.

"It has meant such a great deal to me and has really touched me to know that people are supporting me and standing by me and sending their love and all their appreciation and kind words," he said in the video. He also wished everyone a happy bank holiday weekend as he hoped for the health crisis to end soon.

Following the release of his apology video, a source told The Sun that the former judge's future became blurry ever since the allegations came to the limelight.

Although he apologized, the insider made it clear that his return to "Dancing On Ice" became impossible.

"But the feeling now is there is no way we can invite him back. ITV has shown they are prepared to act decisively when stars are accused of inappropriate behavior. And it seems this situation will not be the exception to the rule," the source revealed.

More Witnesses to Barrowman's Inappropriate Behavior

It all started when two former runners accused him of exposing his manhood regularly.

Meanwhile, The Guardian received statements from several people claiming that they witnessed the actor doing such a lascivious act on the BBC shows.

Apart from the flashing incidents, more victims came forward and revealed that Barrowman usually pulled inappropriate pranks.

In response to these, representatives of the celebrity defended him and said that it was only Barrowman's way to entertain them on set and backstage.

