Princess Diana reportedly needed to do something that scared her when she was still alive.

Over two decades since Princess Diana died, her life story became widely spoken and inspired many people. Although she outed some of the bombshell secrets about her ex-husband, Prince Charles, she gained people's hearts as a royal member.

Her impressive stint also made her earn the title of People's Princess. However, years after her death, new accounts of her life have revealed how the well-loved royal princess seemed to have faced many difficulties.

In an exclusive interview with People Magazine, the Princess of Wales's previous voice coach, Stewart Pearce, disclosed that she inspired him to help others. Still, he recalled the time the princess failed to have a powerful voice in public.

"She knew that her voice was a voice of submission, not a voice of triumph. She wanted to find that," he said.

Princess Diana's Phobia

Because of this situation, he helped her feel confident and authentic with her words. Despite her compassion, giving public speeches as a royal princess reportedly terrified her.

Pearce met Princess Diana through a mutual friend a few years before she died in 1997. Within that short period, he once witnessed how the Princess of Wales underwent one of the toughest tests in her life.

In the same interview, Pearce recalled the time Princess Diana received an award somewhere in New York City. At that time, she spoke about her sons Prince William and Prince Harry.

Meanwhile, one person in the crowd shouted to ask where the children were on that day.

To his surprise, Princess Diana braved her fear and calmly responded to the query.

Princess Diana Overcame Fear

"That was a moment of present-mindedness that she had not been able to accomplish before. She then had a 10-minute standing ovation from the audience," he went on.

From that very moment, the Princess of Wales reportedly scored the triumph as she improved herself and moved forward. Unlike in the early days as a royal, she gradually overcame her fears in public by saying what she thought and felt.

More details about Princess Diana's journey will be tackled in Pearce's new book "Diana: The Voice of Change." The former voice coach highlighted how the princess came from being a timid young woman into being a powerful and confident leader.

