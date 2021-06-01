TikTok Star Sienna Mae Gomez Comes Clean About 'Abusing' Ex Jack Wright

TikTok superstar and influencer Sienna Mae Gomez broke her silence after she faced controversial allegations that she abused her ex-boyfriend Jack Wright.

The social media star, who has more than 14 million followers on TikTok, recently took to Instagram to address the sexual assault and abuse allegations against her.

"Friends fight and relationships sometimes change, but allegations of a criminal act are not to be thrown around loosely." she wrote in an Instagram post (read the complete statement below).

"Making an untrue sexual assault claim is never okay. I'm beyond saddened by this situation. In order for us all to move forward, I will be taking this offline with Jack. Thank you to all who have reached out with love and concern." Gomez added.

Wright's Best Friend Accuses Sienna Mae Gomez of Abusing Ex

The statement came after sexual assault and abuse allegations were made against the influencer.

In a now-deleted Twitter post, in which a screenshot was obtained by Dankanator, Mason Rizzo, Jack Wright's best friend, claims that Gomez had allegedly told her ex to kill himself. He added that the star sexually assaulted her ex in the past.

The deleted post reads, "I struggle with seeing a girl getting praised after telling my best friend to kill himself and sexually assaulting him numerous times after he set boundaries." he wrote.

"She also has a history of verbally abusing people in high school and in LA. She prioritizes the growth of her platform rather than the positive message she represents herself as." he added. "You guys all deserve to know the truth about her," he concluded.

Jack's brother, James Wright, had also retweeted the now-deleted post.

Later on, Rizzo posted that he and the other parties involved in the situation have decided to delete the post and handle things privately. (check out the tweet below)

The Wright family, Sienna’s family, and I have decided to delete all information about the situation and handle it off of social media. — Mason (@MasonRizzo3) June 1, 2021

Who are Sienna Gomez and Jack Wright?

Jack Wright and Sienna Mae Gomez are a famous couple on TikTok.

Gomez's career skyrocketed when she joined the famous group Hype House, which Wright was also a part of. She is also known for the body positivity posts she shares on social media.

Breakup rumors started circulating when the couple stopped posting pictures of them together, which they regularly do. Wright had also unfollowed Gomez on Instagram.

Jack Wright has not publicly addressed the situation.

