Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom As Lilibet Diana's Godparents? Experts Explain Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's Possible Choices

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle welcomed Lilibet Diana last Friday in a California hospital. The precious bundle of joy weighed about 7 lbs. and 11 oz.

Her name became the talk of the internet after being named after Queen Elizabeth II's family nickname and Prince Harry's late mom, Princess Diana.

According to reports, Prince Harry's brother and sister-in-law, Prince William and Kate Middleton, sent their niece a special gift, while Lilibet's great grandmother, the Queen, received photos of the newborn.

royal experts claimed that the future King would not become the new Sussex baby's godfather, but not because of the alleged ongoing rift between Prince Harry and Prince William,

NBC royal commentator Daisy McAndrew explains to TODAY, "That's because the royals don't do siblings as godparents."

One can note that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge didn't choose Prince Harry to be godfather to any of their three children either, but instead chose a few other relatives and friends.

As for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's first child Archie Harrison, the couple didn't announce who his godparents are.

But according to rumors, one of them was former Wales' brother's nanny and one of them was also one of Prince Harry's mentors.

McAndrew also believes that maybe Lilibet Diana's godparents would be primarily American since they're far away from British soil.

"I suspect this time around they'll be full of Americans, and I think that'll be yet another departure from their old life to their new life."

Serena Williams, Katy Perry As Lilibet Diana's Godmothers?

Meanwhile, another royal expert, Marlene Koenig, also believes that the second Sussex child would have "mentors" for godparents.

Koenig said, "You're more likely to have a relationship with your godparent if they're close friends with the family."

She added, "I think they'll choose people who will have roles in their lives as mentors, as adopted uncles, as friends."

It's possible that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex would ask their friends like Serena Williams, Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom, Oprah Winfrey, David Foster, Katharine McPhee, Amal Clooney, Priyanka Chopra to be godparents of Lili.

Also, James Corden, from the UK.

If Prince William or Kate Middleton were part of Lili's godparents' roster, Koenig believes it would make some tongues wagging.

But she also explained that there could be an excellent side to choosing the Cambridges to be part of the daughter's life.

"It would also perhaps be a good way to begin the healing of tension between the two brothers right now."

As of writing, there are no reports of who Lilibet Diana's godparents will be.

Lilibet Diana - Is She Part of The Royal Succession Line?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's daughter Lilibet Diana is Queen Elizabeth II's 11th great-grandchild. She is the first member to be born since the death of Prince Philip.

Lilibet is still part of the royal succession. She is eighth in line to the British throne after her older brother Archie.

The new Sussex baby's arrival has knocked Prince Andrew down to ninth place in the royal line of succession.

Lilibet and her older brother possess dual citizenship, UK and US.

