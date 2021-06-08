Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's Baby Lilibet Diana Gets Instant Revenge on Journalist Who Mocked Her

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have announced the arrival of their daughter, Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor.

There have been many congratulatory messages for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, but there have also been many damaging statements, mockeries and negative remarks sent to them.

With people using their personal and public social media accounts for these hate posts, it's only a matter of time before someone from their workplace gets a hold of the messages.

One person, in particular, a journalist, has reportedly been fired following her racist remarks against Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's baby.

Controversial journalist Julie Burchill took to her Facebook page to say that the firm she's an employee of, The Telegraph, has let her go after five years of being with them.

"I've been sacked by The Telegraph - it's been a lovely five years, and I'll always be grateful to them for ending my wilderness years."

She also tried to make it seem that her termination was going to be good for her by saying, "I'd be lying if I said that I hadn't often moaned to my husband recently about them always rejecting my edgy column ideas and giving me more pedestrian ones - which I've done splendidly anyway."

The Telegraph confirmed that Burchill was indeed fired from their company. It also wasn't the first time she was embroiled in this controversy.

A few years back, Burchill had to pay "substantial damages" after writing racist remarks about another journalist.

She also described transwomen as disturbing names in the past.

News of Julie Burchill's firing comes after another person she interacted with, Lawyer Joanna Toch, also mocked Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's daughter, Lilibet Diana.

When the announcement of the new Sussex baby's name was announced, Burchill first tweeted, "What a missed opportunity. They could have called it Georgina Floydina!"

It’s all “let’s be racist against a new born baby” when you’re down a couple of glasses of wine on a Sunday evening and then suddenly “These Tweets are protected” when you face the consequences in the morning @Joannatoch pic.twitter.com/ZCUNXq7rvt — AM 🟨🟥 (@iDontHaveTawita) June 7, 2021

Toch, a lawyer and founder of the UK-based film Family Law Café, responded to one of Burchill's now-deleted tweet, "No Doria? Don't black lives matter?"

The tweet is about the Duchess of Sussex's mom, Doria Ragland, and the Black Lives Matter movement.

Then Burchill responded to Toch's tweet, "Was hoping for Doria Oprah, the racist rotters," then Toch said, "Doprah?" When their tweets went viral, the lawyer immediately apologized for her "joke."

Oh, and shout out to family law barrister @Joannatoch who replied to that tweet with her own - since deleted - offerings that had all the creativity and finesse you'd expect from an 8-year-old.



Now apologising swiftly and unreservedly as you'd expect from a legal professional. pic.twitter.com/fvas1JDYMS — Elizabeth Pears (@BizPears) June 6, 2021

However, she was immediately punished by her firm, as the lawyer has reportedly been suspended.

In a statement released by Family Law Café, they said that they would be having an internal investigation regarding her comments on Twitter since her words seem "offensive, unacceptable and highly contradictory to the inclusive matter" in their company.

