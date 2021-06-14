1/5 of the Spice Girls, Mel C, was reportedly horrified and shocked after she saw her personal memorabilia being up for auction in the online selling site eBay.

First reported by The Sun, the items for sale include previously worn tracksuits, limited edition photos, personal demos, and VHS tapes of her band's behind-the-scenes footages. It also has a hard drive and a cassette tape with the name of her bandmate Victoria Beckhams's husband David Beckham labeled on it.

The items are being sold for a very low price considering their value as its starting bid is just 99p or $1.40.

The seller who posted on eBay had advertised the belongings as something that Mel C once own, they claim that the singer, popularly known as Sporty Spice, had missed her payment for the 40 square feet storage unit in Swindon, Wilts.

Fortunately, the "Spice Up Your Life" hitmaker was able to recover her belongings as a representative confirmed to the outlet: "Melanie has got all of her stuff back"

After her things were given back, a Twitter fan account with the username @pspicegirls had shared a screenshot of Mel's team saying that there are still items on eBay for sale which they suspect is a scam.

The DM reads "It has come to our attention that there is someone scamming fans about a hard drive/laptop found in an abandoned storage" (Check out the full DM and photos of the belongings below)

"Wondering if you could please make fans aware of it on Spice Circle. Melanie has got all of her stuff back and there is no laptop or har drive missing. We don't want fans being scammed, losing their money because of this." they added.

The items are still posted on the online selling site, however, it cites that it is no longer available when you click it.

Melanie Jayne Chisholm is a part of the hit British pop girl group Spice Girls. She joined the girls in 1994 as Sporty Spice together with Mel B (Scary Spice), Victoria Beckham (Posh Spice), Geri Hariwell (Ginger Spice), and Emma Bunton (Baby Spice).

The girls had gotten together countless of times through reunion tours after they went their separate ways but Victoria Beckham is was not included in the lineup.

Mel is currently on Celebrity Gogglebox every Friday with her brother Paul O'Neil. She has been also busy with her solo music career.

Mel C and the eBay seller have not publicly addressed the issue.

