Lilibet Diana: The One Royal Prince Harry Immediately Texted After Daughter Was Born Revealed

Prince Harry has one more trusted person in the royal family.

When he and his wife, Meghan Markle, welcomed their daughter Lilibet Diana, it was reported that he immediately texted one of the least expected people he would tell.

It wasn't Prince Charles nor Queen Elizabeth II. It wasn't even his brother, Prince William.

Instead, Prince Harry reportedly texted Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge.

An insider revealed to the Daily Mail that the mom-of-three cemented her role as a bridge between the two feuding brothers.

Immediately after news of the birth of the new Sussex child was publicized, Prince William and Kate Middleton posted on Instagram to congratulate their brother- and sister-in-law.

The post reads, "We are all delighted by the happy news of the arrival of baby Lili."

The photo they shared was in black and white, but it was recycled. The photo was taken during the time they welcomed their first child, Archie Harrison.

"Congratulations to Harry, Meghan and Archie."

Prince Harry and Kate Middleton have had a tight bond for years. They have been photographed at events alongside Prince William.

However, their genuine one-on-one friendship is all their own.

Though they often get pictured with just the two of them, the Duke of Sussex and the Duchess of Cambridge reportedly get along far better than people give them credit for.

In fact, when she and Prince William got engaged, Prince Harry called her "the big sister he never had."

According to a source who spoke to Yahoo, "Prince Harry often pops into their apartment at Kensington Palace where she cooks him a meal. Roast chicken is reportedly a particular favorite."

It was also reported that the Duchess of Cambridge played a crucial role in Prince Harry's relationship with Meghan Markle. Before he asked her to marry him, the 36-year-old reportedly asked Kate's advice and approval first.

An insider told Grazia, "Harry and Kate are very close, she's been like a mentor to him and he wanted her seal of approval."

"Kate is different to Meghan in many ways, but she has made great strides to help Meghan settle in."

But with the entire Megxit thing, it was later revealed that Kate is "in tears" over her relationship with the young Prince.

When Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced they were stepping back as senior royals, an insider said to Us Weekly, "Kate's in a panic and has been having bouts of anxiety."

The Duchess is said to be "incredibly hurt" by their action.

"She wishes she could speak to Harry. She misses him and fears she'll never be close to him again."

But if Kate Middleton was the first royal Prince Harry may have told, perhaps they're on the road to fixing their relationship.

