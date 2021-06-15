‘Gone Girl’ Actress Lisa Bans Dead: Cause of Death Very Tragic, Co-Stars Devastated

After a week-long battle in the hospital, Lisa Banes passes away after a tragic vehicle accident in New York.

NBC New York confirms that Banes was struck by a motorcycle in the Upper West Side of Manhattan, resulting in critical injuries.

The actress was sent to Mount Sinai Morningside hospital immediately and was reported to have suffered a traumatic brain injury leading to her untimely death.

Known for her roles in 'Gone Girl' with Ben Affleck, 'Cocktail' with Tom Cruise and her multiple television appearances in "Madam Secretary," "Nashville," "NCIS," and "Masters of Sex."

Lisa was only 65 years old.

Creator of 'Family Guy' Seth MacFarlane and SInger Jill Sobule Expresses Extreme Sadness For Lisa Banes

As news reaches the actresses' loved ones and acquaintances, Seth MacFarlane is one of the first to share their grief.

According to Metro, the producer posted a short message on Twitter about the late actress.

In the said post, he feels deep sadness at the news of her death, which he considers "a tremendous loss...."

"We had the good fortune to work with her on The Orville this past year. Her stage presence, magnetism, skill and talent were matched only by her unwavering kindness and graciousness toward all of us."

I am deeply saddened at the news of Lisa Banes’ passing. We had the good fortune to work with her on The Orville this past year. Her stage presence, magnetism, skill and talent were matched only by her unwavering kindness and graciousness toward all of us. A tremendous loss… — Seth MacFarlane (@SethMacFarlane) June 15, 2021

Another close friend of Lisa that is heartbroken is Jill Sobule.

Just busted. Lisa Banes was magnificent, hilarious, and big-hearted - always helped me though the hard times. She was so beloved by so many pic.twitter.com/85IL2OZKMd — jillsobule (@jillsobule) June 15, 2021

She also dedicated a post on Twitter with a few pictures of them together.

"Lisa Banes was magnificent, hilarious, and big-hearted- always helped me through the hard times, She was so beloved by so many," the singer confessed while feeling "busted."

The Banes manager also had parting words for the actress, describing her as "a woman of great spirit, kindness, generosity, and dedicated to her work."

"Whether on stage or in front of a camera and even more so to her wife, family and friends," as the manager concluded.

Lisa Banes Involved In a New York Hit-And-Run, Accident Happens Before Meeting with WIfe at Dinner Party

Sources report that the 'Cocktail' star was on her way to meet her wife, Kathryn Kranhold, for a dinner party when the accident happened.

On June 4, witnesses saw an electric scooter hitting the actress as it ran from a red light.

The New York police department has yet to catch the driver who caused the public figure's death.

