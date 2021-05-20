A 19-year old ends up killing himself while recording a TikTok video.

Amid filming content for the widely used and popular video-sharing social media app, a noticeable number of youths end up taking their own lives for a viral video. The most recent case is from Peshwar, where a teenager named Hamidullah, unaware of the loaded pistol he was armed with, pulled the trigger on himself as he was filming for his TikTok account. The Tribune reported that the young man did not own the firearm but was lent to him by a friend and that multiple friends were present at the scene and were helping Hamidullah record this fake suicide video.

The local police stated that these friends circulated the clip of his death among themselves, which caused it to reach more people, although the creator did not post it online. Upon investigation by a senior police officer, Badshah Hazrat, the teen had uploaded an estimate of 600 videos and had over 8,000 followers on TikTok. The usual format of his content was of him goofing around, playing pranks with his friends, or showcasing his daily life in northwestern Swat Valley.

READ MORE: Comedian Paul Mooney Dead: Tragic Cause Of Death Revealed By Family

Young TikToker's Sudden Death, Hit by A Train in Pakistan While Filming A Video Early This Year

Another 18-year-old was found dead on the train tracks near the Shah Khalid neighborhood of Rawalpindi City.

According to a local rescue agency spokesperson, the New Straits Times reported that the young man, Hamza Naveed, was accompanied by his friend, Raja Rafaqat Zaman.

The two teenagers were strolling beside the train tracks one day in January and were in the middle of shooting a video for a casual TikTok stunt. Suddenly, the 18-year-old was hit by a speeding train as he posed for the camera held by his friend. The local police and rescue official announced that the youth found dead on their arrival at the scene.

In Karachi, An Earlier Case of Accidental Death Was Filmed By Another TikTok Creator

Like Hamidullah's case, this next victim was also recording a TikTok clip pretending to shoot himself with his rifle.

The 20-year old youth was reported to be a security guard for a flour mill located in the Gulshan-e-Maymar part of the Karachi district. The video was confirmed to be recorded by a colleague who was also working as a security guard at the factory. Unlike the most recent case, the man was aware of his loaded firearm, the recording was uploaded on the social media application and gained many views becoming viral.

The clip's content was of the victim aiming the barrel to his chest after loading a few bullets into the gun. You could hear his colleague shouting frantically in the audio, "What are you doing? Stop it! You will die," warning him to be careful handling the weapon. According to Geo News, the 20-year-old's body was transported to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital soon after the accident.

READ ALSO: 'Berserk' Creator Kentaro Miura Dead: Tragic Cause of Death Revealed

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles