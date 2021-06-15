Megan Boone, who played as FBI profiler Elizabeth Keen on NBC's "The Blacklist," exits the show before Season 9.

Megan Boone is departing the long-running NBC series, according to this article from Deadline.

The star will make her last appearance as a series regular on the finale of Season 8.

With her exit, James Spader, Harry Lennix, and Diego Klattenhoff will be the only original cast members left on the show.

There are two episodes left in the current season, with the next episode scheduled to air on June 16 and will be followed by the finale on June 23.

They decided on Boone's exit early on, well ahead of "The Blacklist" Season 9 renewal.

Although there was still no news about the 38-year-old actress, there was still no exact reason for the departure.

Yet, it has already been hinted that she left the series for a while, excusing her "personal circumstances."

The same article has also reported that Boone "is plotting her next move," so the future of her career may have been a contributing factor.

Megan Boone And Her Iconic Appearances In Other TV Series

Along with "The Blacklist," the actress has starred in TV shows like "Robot Chicken," "Blue Bloods," and "Law and Order: LA."

Boone also recently appeared in the critically-acclaimed Amazon series "The Underground Railroad," playing the role of Miss Lucy for the show's second episode.

She also played the role of Keen in the short-lived spinoff series "The Blacklist: Redemption."

Variety also reported that Boone has already appeared in over 170 episodes of "The Blacklist" when she leaves the show.

The 8th season of the show has completed Liz's transformation from a wide-eyed rookie FBI agent to a criminal on the run who has embraced her dark side.

This show was a career-defining moment for Boone.

NBC's 'The Blacklist' Season 8 Comes To An End Referring To Boone's Leaving

They also reported that the final two episodes of "The Blacklist" are titled "Nachalo" and "Konets," which means "Beginning" and "End" in Russian.

The former is set to answer questions about Red and Elizabeth that have been lingering since the series' earliest days.

While no details have been released about the latter episode, its title seems to refer directly to the end of Elizabeth's story arc.

"The Blacklist" was renewed for Season 9 back in January.

