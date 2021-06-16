'The Handmaid’s Tale' Season 4 Finale Recap and Major Spoilers + Season 5 Pllot, Details

"The Handmaid's Tale" season 4 finale is the finale everybody waited for.

After four long seasons, June Osbourne, played by Elisabeth Moss, has finally done what the viewers have wanted to do since the first season.

Spoilers ahead for "The Handmaid's Tale" season 4 finale.

'The Handmaid's Tale' Season 4 Episode 10 Recap

The final episode for the season is titled "Wilderness" because one major thing happened in the forest.

The first few minutes of the episode opened with June and Fred Waterford, played by Joseph Fiennes, in a flashback. June narrated how important she made the Commander feel loved because her life as a handmaid depended on it.

On the president day, Mark Tuello, played by Sam Jaeger, gave June an update of Fred's case - he told her that the former Commander would be exposing Gilead's secrets in exchange for immunity.

June then throws a fit, with Mark reminder her that Fred is an important asset.

During the rest of the episode, June doesn't voice out her plans. She also found out that Fred would be sent to Geneva for a trial, where the outcome is already predicted - "lesser charge."

Even Serena Joy, played by Yvonne Strahovski, also expected that she and her husband be free after the trial. She requested to get internet access and already start house-hunting just before the trial.

In the previous episodes, it seemed like Serena Joy was done with Fred. However, it made Mark (and the viewers) confused why she suddenly wanted a family with Fred.

It was then answered why she was thirsty to feel safe - because Serena Joy knew that if they returned to Gilead, she could become a handmaid and her son to be the state's child.

Elsewhere in the episode, Fred Waterford apologized to June during a night visit to his room. He even went as far as to confess how he missed Offred.

He said how he missed the inspiring and strong Offred, with June agreeing how much she also misses that version of herself.

They both toast to that, with the scene seeming so chilling and sinister.

The following day, June and Mark met with Commander Lawrence, played by Bradley Whitford, who want to take Fred to Gilead - but the deal was to get 22 women out of Gilead. These women worked with the resistance.

On the day Fred was going to fly to Geneva, he headed to Serena Joy's room to have a little chat, which seemed to suggest it would be their final encounter.

Outside the prison, Mark told Fred how there was no more trial and that he would be sent back to Gilead.

Mark subjected his people to move Fred towards the border and told him that he was going home. The 22 women were seen running towards the Canadian border.

Lawrence arrived, and Fred had to remind him that what he did was "for his family" and that he will not apologize to Gilead and the other commanders.

Nick Blaine, played by Max Minghella, then joined the gentlemen.

Nick brought a handcuffed Fred Waterford to the woods as the former Commander tried to talk him out of it. Unfortunately, Nick punched him and asked him to keep moving.

Ahead of them is June, who had a sinister smile on her face and kissed Nick passionately in front of Fred. He was in disbelief at what he saw.

With Nick walking off, June uncuffed Fred and asked him to choose between a whistle and a gun.

Because he was confident enough not to get killed by his former handmaid, he chose the whistle, and a few women immediately appeared with torches as soon as the whistle was blown.

The women ran after Fred, who ran off to the woods, later falling to the ground. They beat him endlessly.

When daylight arrived, the women went back to their cars. All of them had blood on their faces.

Outside Serena Joy's room, a mailman opened a letter before giving it to her only to see Fred's wedding ring and his finger.

June returned home to her husband and daughter, asking her husband five more minutes, and stated that she would go.

The final scene was a flit between June holding her baby and Fred Waterford's body hanging on the wall.

What To Expect on 'The Handmaid's Tale' Season 5

There is no release date for "The Handmaid's Tale" season 5 yet, but it is expected to arrive in the spring of 2022.

It also is rumored to be the final season of the series, but there may be a spin-off of the story that would continue because Margaret Atwood wrote a follow-up to her 1985 novel.

The fifth season cast will also lack one important person, with Fred Water "on the wall," but it is still likely he'll appear for flashback scenes.

One cast addition is Serena Joy's baby boy.

Fans will also see if June would leave Luke to be with Nick, if he doesn't die.

