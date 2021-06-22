"Jeopardy!" dealt with another blow from its viewers after one of their medical answers made everyone raise their eyebrows.

On Monday's episode of "Jeopardy!," current guest host Savannah Guthrie read the category Plain-Named Maladies which eventually stirred questions among viewers.

"Postural Orthostatic Tachycardia Syndrome is also known as Grinch Syndrome because this organ is too small," she said.

The show's reference to it as "Grinch syndrome" and relating it with having a small heart is not linked to having POTS.

According to Cleveland Clinic, the condition affects the blood flow whenever a patient stands up from a reclining position. It only relieves when a person sits or lies down.

After the erroneous statement came into the limelight, viewers immediately called out the show for showing misinformation on air.

One fan, who reportedly has the syndrome, wrote, "Oh Jeopardy! this is shameful. I have POTs and am sad you would resort to this. How low. And I might add, incredibly incorrect."



"This question about Postural Orthostatic Tachycardia Syndrome tonight is inaccurate. Please contact @Dysautonomia to collaborate on raising awareness. POTS patients have a difficult time as is being taken seriously. Let's educate the world with accurate info," another added.

The non-profit organization Dysautonomia International accused "Jeopardy!" of using a misogynistic term. As an organization that raises funds for research and awareness of the condition, it demanded the show for an apology for the POTS community.

It also told the show to do "better."

The show's executives have not released a statement yet to address the issue.

"Jeopardy!" Trying to Keep Up Amid Issues?

Aside from the multiple problems "Jeopardy!" has faced, the show currently deals with another fluctuation in terms of ratings.

In a new estimate by The Wrap, it has been revealed that Mayim Bialik's stint currently saw a massive drop in ratings.

READ ALSO: 'Bachelorette' Franchise Toxic? Rachel Lindsay Drops Exploitation Details In New Bombshell Op-Ed

She only had an average rating of 4.9 ratings. It is worth noting that Ken Jennings and Mike Richards currently top the list with 6 and 5.9 average ratings respectively.

This might help "Jeopardy!" to select its permanent host who will succeed Alex Trebek. As of now, Jennings and Aaron Rodgers already expressed their desire to be a permanent host.

However, fans have been demanding to make LeVar Burton the show's next gamemaster. For now, viewers can only wait until "Jeopardy!" finally hails the most deserving celebrity.

READ MORE: Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck's Relationship Gets Complicated As Alex Rodriguez Makes Shocking Move

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles