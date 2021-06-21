The romance saga between Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck may hit a glitch after Alex Rodriguez tried to be on the picture again.

Amid the new romance speculations, Rodriguez tried to be near Lopez again by moving into a Hamptons mansion. It should not have any issues at all, but the place is just a mile from the singer's home.

The 45-year-old baseball shortstop reportedly chose the $5 million mansion in Bridgehampton where he will stay throughout summer. The place will serve as his temporary shelter while looking at potential property to acquire in Manhattan and Hamptons.

Surprisingly, the summer place is near Lopez's $10 million mansion in Water Mill where they once spent their summer with their kids.

This move totally shocked internet users again, especially since the athlete recently got involved in multiple romance rumors.

Does Alex Rodriguez Already Have New Girlfriend?

This week, an insider revealed that the former Yankees slugger spent his Friday night dining at Sag Harbor restaurant Le Bilboquet.

One of the women is reportedly his new girlfriend, although he has not confirmed the rumor yet.

"Alex had a long dinner on Friday with two women and his nephew Nick Silva. A very attractive brunette at his table turned some heads at the packed restaurant, with some wondering if she was Alex's new girlfriend," the source said.

However, other sources revealed that the brunette is Liz Cohen, and she is not romantically seeing the businessman. Cohen currently works for Cohen as the business development manager at A-Rod Corp.

Rodriguez also sent everyone to a rollercoaster ride when he attended the birthday party of Ben Affleck's ex, Lindsay Shookus.

READ ALSO: Baby Archie May Still Be Prince Regardless of Prince Charles' Decision and Position: How Is This Possible?

One of the event's clips shows Rodriguez sitting beside the 41-year-old. The meet-up reportedly happened in the Hamptons where Josh Beckerman/Foodie Magician performed a magic routine for the "Saturday Night Live" producer's guests.

But a source clarified to Fox News that the two are nothing but friends.

"There is absolutely zero there. They've been friends for 15 years," the source said, as quoted by the news outlet.

Affleck and Shookus dated off and on from 2017 to 2019. Meanwhile, Lopez broke off her engagement with Rodriguez this year following cheating allegations surrounding the retired MLB star.

READ MORE: 'Bachelorette' Franchise Toxic? Rachel Lindsay Drops Exploitation Details In New Bombshell Op-Ed

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles