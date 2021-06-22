'Bachelorette' Katie Thurston Reveals Being Assaulted, and How Crime Wrecked Her Relationships

Katie Thurston is more than just the woman people thought she was. The woman open to the idea of finding love on national television revealed on Monday's episode of "The Bachelorette" that she is a sexual assault survivor.

In a group date, the Season 17 star revealed an incident that took place back in 2014, during a supposedly happy day - when she was celebrating New Year's Eve celebration.

"A lot of people don't know, including my own mom," Thurston, 30, started. "I was involved in a situation where there wasn't consent, and that is not something I wish upon anybody."

She shared that she tried to deny what happened so much so that in a twisted manner, she thought getting into a relationship with the person who assaulted would be a good idea. There is no cause for judgement, as this is actually found to be a normal thinking for many assault victims.

"I was in denial about what happened, so much so that I tried to form a relationship with him, because I didn't want to believe what actually had happened," she continued.

Thurston, presently known as an advocate for sex positivity, revealed that she found sex after the incident, and for years to come, quite unappealing. This made it hard for her to have serious relationships.

"When that didn't work out, for years I had a very unhealthy relationship with sex. I didn't want to have sex, which affects a relationship. I didn't like talking about sex," Thurston revealed.

"It's taken me a long time to get to where I am now in being open and comfortable talking about it and loving myself and accepting things I can no longer control," the Washington native added.

Thurston told her suitors that she has "come a long way," and reiterated "how important consent is, how important communication is, and how important it is to not guilt trip somebody for not having enough sex with them."

This isn't the first time a Bachelor franchise contestant revealed right on the show that a similar crime had been committed against them. Back in 2019, Caelynn Miller-Keyes shared too that while in college, she and two of her friends were drugged and raped.

