Regardless of anyone's opinion - may it be Prince Harry, Prince Charles, and Meghan Markle - baby Archie may have a choice to become a royal prince.

Royal fans have been asking whether or not the Sussexes kids will go by royal titles. Although it has been publicly announced that Prince Harry and Meghan do not want them to do so, baby Archie actually has a choice to use "Prince" in his name.

Royal author Robert Lacey suggested that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex could do what Prince Edward and Sophie, Countess of Wessex, did to their children.

For what it's worth, the Wessex children do not have a prince or prince title.

However, since baby Archie and Lili are currently on the 7th and 8th line to the throne, they get the chance to decide on their royal titles when they turn 18.

Baby Archie to Prince Archie?

Lacey exclusively told the information to the U.K. Times, saying that even Prince Charles would not have a say on their decision. The Prince of Wales wants to focus on his wife, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, once he becomes King.

"His priority... will be to gain popular support for upgrading the status of Camilla from princess consort to queen consort, and he is not likely to court unpopularity by removing HRH status from Archie and (his sister) Lili," Lacey said.

Even the Palace insiders shared the same sentiments, saying that the future King cannot stop Archie from becoming a prince.

Meanwhile, the royal author also mentioned that Queen Elizabeth II and her advisers already looked into the issue. The verdict states that Archie and Lili's future royal status will not be in jeopardy, at least in Her Majesty's lifetime.

This follows the rule created by King George V in 1917. The Letters Patent classifies who are eligible for the royal titles. In Archie and Lili's case, they can be a prince and princess once Prince Charles becomes King.

"The grandchildren of the sons of any such sovereign in the direct male line (save only the eldest living son of the eldest son of the Prince of Wales) shall have and enjoy in all occasions the style and title enjoyed by the children of dukes of these our realms," it says.

The new revelation came after Meghan claimed that "they" did not want Archie to become a prince even before he was born. She added that the "first member of color" should not be entitled to the treatment.

