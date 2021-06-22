Behind Pete Davidson's hilarious quips and puns lies a man who struggles.

Davidson recently sent his gratitude for the "Saturday Night live" team and show's creator, Lorne Michaels. He ultimately credited them for being with him through the challenging times.

In the past years, Davidson has openly talked about his borderline personality disorder diagnosis which affected his interaction with people. He gave his fans a deeper look into his struggles in a new interview.

On Monday, the 27-year-old comedian appeared in an interview with Gold Derby and talked about his rehabilitation stays.

Davidson Wouldn't Be Anywhere Without 'SNL'

Per Davidson, he sought medical and professional treatment for his mental health on several occasions.

"I've been in and out of rehabs. I'm pretty much the Dennis Rodman of the cast where I've had some wild, embarrassing, very public moments," he said.

In the same appearance, he added that he would not be where he is right now if Michaels was not there for him seven years ago. The actor was only 20 years old when he officially joined the comedy show.

Because of the executive producer's help, Davidson saw him as his favorite since day one.

Although he needed to walk away from the show temporarily numerous times, Michaels reportedly made him feel respected.

According to the "Suicide Squad" star, the creator never treated nor looked at him differently.

"I definitely think he was concerned. There was a lot of concerning moments and a lot of serious conversations that needed to be had, but it was always from a loving place," he went on.

With that said, he freely said how he owes so much from the creator - especially on his career.

Apart from Michaels, his co-stars Kenan Thompson, Kate McKinnon, Colin Jost, and Aidy Bryant reportedly helped him when he was at his lowest.

Without them, Davidson could not imagine his future in the industry.

The actor's struggles began after finding out his BPD diagnosis in 2017. He first publicized the status through an episode of "WTF With Marc Maron."

He already admitted himself into rehab after suffering from mental breakdowns which caused him to feel blind rage. Davidson even tried to cut his chest before almost taking his own life.

The comedian tried to focus on his treatment by taking a time off from his "SNL" gig.

