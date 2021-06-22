Jennifer Aniston and John Mayer reportedly began meeting up in secret again, giving birth to dating rumors.

Woman's Day reported this quarter that Aniston and her ex-boyfriend started catching up before the coronavirus pandemic happened. A source reportedly told the tabloid that the ex-couple met up at Sunset Tower - the actress' favorite bar.

The same insider pointed out that the two have always been friendly despite their breakup. Thus, the chemistry between them reportedly continues to exist.

The magazine also took the chance to bring back what Mayer said after they broke up in 2009. At that time, the actor said that he would always feel sorry that they did not last.

"In some ways, I wish I could be with her. But I can't change the fact that I need to be 32." The publication suggests Mayer has grown a lot in their time apart and is finally ready to be with Aniston again," he said, as quoted by Marie Claire.

Meanwhile, Aniston reportedly always noted that if they end up becoming single, there might be a chance for them.

However, the romance rumors are not true - not at all.

Jennifer Aniston, John Mayer NOT Dating

In a new report by GossipCop, it found out that Aniston and Mayer indeed met up at the Sunset Tower. However, there were with their mutual friends during that time.

This debunked the claims about a possible romantic meeting going on between them.

In addition, Aniston has always been in good terms with her exes. In fact, she keeps in touch with her former partners including Brad Pitt.

It was not the first romance rumor Aniston got involved in this year.

Following the "Friends" reunion on HBO Max, multiple news outlets alleged that the actress began dating David Schwimmer in hopes for a second chance.

READ ALSO: 'Jeopardy!' Under Fire Again After Inaccurate, Derogatory Medical Answer

According to Life & Style, the on-screen couple reportedly wanted to take their crush to the next level after they kept in touch soon after the reunion happened.

"They've been talking, FaceTiming and are planning to meet up," the source said. "Maybe that ship hasn't sailed after all."

The insider added that Schwimmer regretted not pursuing her before and that he never really got over Aniston.

However, the colleagues have nothing but professional relationship toward each other. The fact that they also went on to marry different people only proved that what they felt was not enough to begin a relationship.

READ MORE: Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck's Relationship Gets Complicated As Alex Rodriguez Makes Shocking Move

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles