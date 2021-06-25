‘Good Girls’ Cancelled After 4 Seasons: NBC Shuts More Series

NBC cancels yet another series, "Good Girls," starring Christina Hendricks, Retta, and Mae Whitman, after abruptly taking down some of its shows recently.

After four seasons, the well-supported drama series has nothing else to go but conclude its five remaining episodes from airing on NBC.

According to Hollywood Reporter, the chances of moving the series on Netflix, which is the streaming home after a global rights deal, have imploded as it will not move to the platform.

Sources note that NBC and Universal Television wanted to bring the show back for another and final season but could not come to a financial agreement that would have allowed the show to continue.

Now, it makes the cancellations streak for NBC bubble shows following "Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist" and "Manifest" early June, while "Debris" was canceled at the end of May.

'Good Girl' Gets Canceled After Failed Negotiation With Netflix

Sources also reported that one factor could have been an issue with the show moving would have been Universal TV asking Netflix to take on more production costs.

Netflix allowed "Good Girls" for streaming before the drama premiered on NBC as part of their new business model created by the former VP for content Bela Bajaria.

However, the failed effort to move the series to Netflix comes after former NBC co-president Tracey Pakosta exits to become head of comedy at Netflix, reporting to Bajaria, who now serves as VP of global television.

The move helped offset the series costs and limited how producers Universal Television could further profit is given Netflix had already secured both global and SVOD rights.

At the time, the model made sense for shows like Good Girls, The CW's "Dynasty," and Syfy's since-canceled "Nightflyers" as the early sales to Netflix reduced the financial burden of pricey original scripted series.

But now, in an era where every significant media conglomerate has its streaming platform, such a structure prohibits the ability to move a show like Good Girls to NBCUniversal's platform, Peacock.

'Good Girls' Cast And Fans Express Feelings On Social Media Amid Cancellation

The show starred Christina Hendricks, Retta, and Mae Whitman as a trio of moms and criminal (sometimes) masterminds who get tired of trying to make ends meet.

Hendricks and Whitman have both expressed their sadness on social media, reported by E!

Whitman shared a meme of her eyes being covered by Hendricks in the face of the cancellation news, and Hendricks reshared the post.

"Well, we gave it our all. We really did," she wrote in the caption. Fans have also gathered on Twitter to share their thoughts on the cancellation of the show.

