SaveZoeysPlaylist Petition Trends: NBC Cancelling 'Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist' After 2 Seasons Got Fans Furious

The musical drama-comedy "Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist" was abruptly cancelled by NBC, opting not to renew the show, and fans are mad about it.

Its network sibling streamer, Peacock, has been negotiating to save the show for an eight-episode final season, but they said that the talk already broke down during the weekend.

Lionsgate Television, which co-produces with Universal Television for the series, revealed that it would not move on at NBC after two seasons. As a result, the studio will mount an aggressive effort to find another place for "Zoey's" to premiere outside NBCUniversal.

Just as the show is a digital phenomenon, according to TV Line, Lionsgate is already shopping the show around to other streaming platforms and found there are many interested in taking it.

On May 16, the Season 2 finale of the show concluded with a cliffhanger where Max suddenly had powers and could hear Zoey's heart song, an exuberant rendition of "I Melt With You."

"Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist" Creator Austin Winsberg Begs Fans To Save The Show

As Deadline reported, The sophomore season came to an end with a cliffhanger and a surprise heart song. Upon learning of the cancellation at NBC, Austin Winsberg addressed Twitter's passionate audience to help keep the series going.

Okay. Here we are. The news is out. NBC/Peacock have decided not to go forward with another season. We can discuss that later. But right now I refuse to believe the show is dead. There is too much love and goodwill and the fan base is incredible. Now here is what I need. — Austin Winsberg (@austinwinsberg) June 9, 2021

He continued pleading that there is a real chance to save the show, with the help of the fans' support by tweeting #SaveZoeysPlaylist, "Let's get it trending and let the powers that be know the appetite is strong." The creator then tagged the show's casts: Jane Levy, Alex Newell, John Clarence Stewart, Sklyar Astin, Mary Steenburgen, Andrew Leeds, and more to participate in the social media campaign.

Fans Prove Points On How "Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist" Save Their Quarantine

As of Wednesday afternoon, #SaveZoeysPlaylist has crawled up Twitter Trends to the No. 2 spot and reached the top spot as well! Many fans have proven that the show's ratings have been going well and that the need to cancel that show was out of place to happen.

#SaveZoeysPlaylist

how r u gonna cancel zoeys when people clearly want to keep watching it pic.twitter.com/pbT3YgORsz — Troy (@pinstripedoctor) June 9, 2021

Another avid watcher said the show had helped them so much that they can not take the risk of losing something that they have been grappling with while in the middle of the pandemic.

ZOEY'S EXTRAORDINARY'S PLAYLIST premiered when I was losing my dad quickly to an awful disease. Zoey's journey with grief and loss coincided at the exact moment in my life when I wanted -needed- to feel seen. It's still a journey. So #SaveZoeysPlaylist please. — Meagan Navarro (@HauntedMeg) June 9, 2021

See more of the fans' tweets below:

Do not let this show die. It is too special of a show to just cancel. The cast, the crew, and the fans deserve better. #SaveZoeysPlaylist pic.twitter.com/i5BWmH1qS0 — 22tigerdude (@tigerdude22) June 9, 2021

Zoey’s was the one show on tv that always put a smile on my face. That was desperately needed this past year. Please #SaveZoeysPlaylist — Mary Ryan (@kitsunegari1186) June 9, 2021

. @ZoeysPlaylist was there for me throughout the pandemic and really was a place of comfort where i could just be happy



its an amazing musical show with well written storyline, breathtaking performances, a good time for comedy and for tears



please save them 🥺#SaveZoeysPlaylist pic.twitter.com/wh5l43RjZV — manu #SaveZoeysPlaylist (@corneliwstreet) June 9, 2021

