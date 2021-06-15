Fans And Cast Protest #SaveManifest: NBC Cancels 'Manifest' Series Despite Being Number 1 On Netflix

#SaveManifest: NBC Cancels 'Manifest' Series Despite Being Number 1 On Netflix, Fans And Cast Protest

NBC has decided not to renew the series "Manifest" after its 3rd season even though it achieved its three-day reign as one of the top 10 Netflix shows this week.

According to the LA Times, it was confirmed Tuesday that the broadcasting station had canceled the series.

However, the supernatural drama is already being supported by Warner Bros. Television as they try to find a new home for the show.

Morning of June 15, Jeff Rake, the creator behind "Manifest," started off the protest as the first to mention on Twitter the sad news.

 Rake created "Manifest" with an intended six-year life span.

According to Nielsen, the Season 3 tied for 47th out of approximately 200 broadcast TV series in the 18-49 demographic.

"Manifest" ranked 62nd with 5.347 million total viewers, while seasons 1 and 2 averaged 12.607 million and 7.698 million total viewers, respectively.

Casts of The Show "Manifest" Gathers On Twitter With #SaveManifest

The tweet made by Rake was seen by the fans referred to as "Manifesters," and cast members stir a #SaveManifest protest.

The hashtag also began trending on the same day on Twitter. The show's writer, Eric Haywood, also tweeted a screenshot of the show's No. 1 spot on Netflix side-by-side with an announcement of the show's cancellation.

Parveen Kaur, Jack Messina, and Melissa Roxburgh have also stated their side on the issue.

"I have some thoughts but in the meantime... #SaveManifest," Kaur tweeted after Deadline first reported the cancellation late Monday.

The sudden series cancellation, distinguished by same-day viewership, may still be at odds with the show's popularity on the streaming site.

While Season 3 ended on a cliffhanger, the story may never continue if "Manifest" is unable to be supported by another network.

The show "Manifest" has been added to the list of NBC shows canceled following "Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist."

READ MORE: #SaveZoeysPlaylist Petition Trends: NBC Cancelling 'Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist' After 2 Seasons Got Fans Furious

Fans On The Move To Petition Of Saving The Show "Manifest"

Fans have turned to Change.org, creating a petition to demand the planned six full seasons. Since the cancellation announcement, cast members have been mourning online and supporting the #SaveManifest campaign.

A tweet from Garrett Wareing, who played TJ Morrison on the show, shared his thoughts about the large amount of support they got from fans.

As of the moment, the "Manifest" Twitter account is encouraging viewers to support the show on Hulu for the latest Season 3 episodes.

READ ALSO: 'Gossip Girl' Reboot Pays Homage To The Original 2007 Series + Release Date, Trailer, & More

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles

