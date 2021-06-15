Fans And Cast Protest #SaveManifest: NBC Cancels 'Manifest' Series Despite Being Number 1 On Netflix

NBC has decided not to renew the series "Manifest" after its 3rd season even though it achieved its three-day reign as one of the top 10 Netflix shows this week.

According to the LA Times, it was confirmed Tuesday that the broadcasting station had canceled the series.

However, the supernatural drama is already being supported by Warner Bros. Television as they try to find a new home for the show.

Morning of June 15, Jeff Rake, the creator behind "Manifest," started off the protest as the first to mention on Twitter the sad news.

I’m devastated by NBC’s decision to cancel us. That we’ve been shut down in the middle is a gut punch to say the least. Hoping to find a new home. You the fans deserve an ending to your story. Thanks for the love shown to me, cast, and crew. #savemanifest — Jeff Rake (@jeff_rake) June 15, 2021

Rake created "Manifest" with an intended six-year life span.

According to Nielsen, the Season 3 tied for 47th out of approximately 200 broadcast TV series in the 18-49 demographic.

"Manifest" ranked 62nd with 5.347 million total viewers, while seasons 1 and 2 averaged 12.607 million and 7.698 million total viewers, respectively.

Casts of The Show "Manifest" Gathers On Twitter With #SaveManifest

The tweet made by Rake was seen by the fans referred to as "Manifesters," and cast members stir a #SaveManifest protest.

The hashtag also began trending on the same day on Twitter. The show's writer, Eric Haywood, also tweeted a screenshot of the show's No. 1 spot on Netflix side-by-side with an announcement of the show's cancellation.

Parveen Kaur, Jack Messina, and Melissa Roxburgh have also stated their side on the issue.

"I have some thoughts but in the meantime... #SaveManifest," Kaur tweeted after Deadline first reported the cancellation late Monday.

I have some thoughts but in the meantime... #SaveManifest — parveen kaur (@Misspkc) June 15, 2021

The sudden series cancellation, distinguished by same-day viewership, may still be at odds with the show's popularity on the streaming site.

While Season 3 ended on a cliffhanger, the story may never continue if "Manifest" is unable to be supported by another network.

The show "Manifest" has been added to the list of NBC shows canceled following "Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist."

Fans On The Move To Petition Of Saving The Show "Manifest"

Fans have turned to Change.org, creating a petition to demand the planned six full seasons. Since the cancellation announcement, cast members have been mourning online and supporting the #SaveManifest campaign.

Wow! The petition to #SaveManifest has already surpassed 1500 signatures in less than 24 hours! Share and sign Manifesters, not just on Twitter, Facebook too! https://t.co/Ss9Mnt2xuf — Manifesters ✈️ #SaveManifest (@Manifesters_) June 15, 2021

A tweet from Garrett Wareing, who played TJ Morrison on the show, shared his thoughts about the large amount of support they got from fans.

Beyond happy to have been part of the Manifam - this show wouldn’t be complete without you guys and I’m so honored to have been part of this flight with y’all. Thank you for loving TJ with all you got.... means more than you know! #Manifest @NBCManifest #TJisinEgypt https://t.co/hTfTrPzchT — Garrett Wareing (@GarrettWareing) June 15, 2021

As of the moment, the "Manifest" Twitter account is encouraging viewers to support the show on Hulu for the latest Season 3 episodes.

