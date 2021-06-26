Actor Ben Platt Talks About "Imagine" and Tackles "Covert Homophobia" in Hollywood

Actor, singer, and songwriter Ben Platt joined radio show host Julia in a recent episode of Audacy Check In - sharing stories about his latest single, "Imagine," the upcoming film adaptation of "Dear Evan Hansen," and the supposed "covert homophobia" in Hollywood.

The 27-year-old artist immediately started sharing how he instantly connected with "Imagine" when Michael Pollack and Jon Bellion presented the song to him. He shares in his Audacy interview that the song reminded him of actor and singer Noah Galvin, who's also Platt's boyfriend.

"I think it met me at the perfect time because this whole pandemic has been a real bonding experience for Noah and I," Ben Platt tells Julia. "I think it's a make or break time for everyone in their relationships. For us, it was really a make it kind of time. We spent a lot of time together and met each other's families. Our relationship just deepened a lot."

He acknowledges "Imagine" as creating something positive out of the COVID-19 pandemic experience. "I think singing a song about how grateful I am that he made something so traumatic and mundane like this pandemic into something really beautiful and magical, felt like the perfect thing to say to him. It felt very authentic."

Since its release, "Imagine" has found the inevitable cover treatment. However, one version in particular has caught the "Pitch Perfect" star by surprise.

What I wasn't expecting was the Tiësto remix," Platt excitedly shares in his Audacy interview. "I don't know, when you think of Ben Platt, I don't know if you think of Tiesto. But now you do!"

Additionally, he teases that a new album is on the way and ""will be out by the end of the summer." This answer led Julia to ask: "will there be a tour?"

"At the beginning of next year there will be a tour of the new record, which I'm very excited to do," Platt said. "All I want is to sing live, I've missed it so so much. I can't wait to get in front of crowds and sing music."

At the second half of the conversation between Ben Platt and Julia from Audacy, Ben addresses the supposed "covert homophobia" rampant in the acting industry. "When you come up as an actor, there's this kind of covert homophobia that's not necessarily anything malicious or aggressive," Platt begins. "But there's just this, kind of, belief that you shouldn't really play up your sexuality or share too much of it because then you'll get pigeonholed or you'll only be able to play gay characters or people won't believe you as a number of different roles. And that's such a kind of backward idea."

Ben Platt adds: "What I've loved about this platform is kind of disproving that or trying to disprove that and showing that I can be completely honest and transparent about my boyfriend, and about my life as a gay person... and then play characters that are all over the map."

