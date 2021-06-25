Lil Nas X Shares Pride Stories; Admits Fear in Showing his Emotional Side Before 'SUN GOES DOWN'

Fresh from the overwhelming success of his latest hit "Montero (Call Me By Your Name)" and his Audacy 2021 Pride Icon recognition, Lil Nas X spoke with Audacy about the importance of celebrating Pride and what he has been up to the past few weeks.

Speaking with Julia from Audacy, Lil Nas X shared a few stories about his latest songs, among which is the deeply personal composition, "SUN GOES DOWN." In line with the media platform's celebration of the Pride Month, LNX explains how he evolved as an artist and as a member of the LGBTQIA+ community.

The latest Lil Nas X appearance with Audacy is a part of its Celebrations in Pride content, done in partnership with LGBTQ+ media outlet Channel Q and award-winning vineyard Stella Rosa Wines. For the month of June, Audacy highlights Pride artists and allies every Thursday, together with exclusive party performances and insightful interviews at the Audacy Pride website.

Shortly after the 22-year-old artist released "Montero (Call My By Your Name)" on the Internet, he knew that it was meant to achieve "massive" heights. However, with the release of his following track "SUN GOES DOWN," Lil Nas X tells Julia: "I was honestly just happy to release something so real and near and dear to my heart. ...I've played so many caricatures and I've shown off so many other sides of myself that I feel like that was a side of myself that the world deserved to see too."

He said that while releasing the personal single was not all intimidating, it was the act of recording and baring himself in front of other people that was a new experience for him. "I'm sometimes very afraid to show like an emotional side of myself to people that I'm around, but I'm happy about the response it's received," Lil Nas X shares.

Drawing from his own experiences to create his unique set of songs, the "Old Town Road" artist also shared experiences with fans who have been "saved" by his honest and candid nature. He shares that even with "SUN GOES DOWN," there were still people going through a lot of things and that he wasn't expecting the response to his song. He did, however, hear audiences saying that the song helped them get through it, with others even saying it saved their lives - with these testaments "kind of like crazy" for the Georgia native to hear.

Check out Lil Nas X's latest track, SUN GOES DOWN, below:

