Ellen DeGeneres 'Better Off' Without 'The Ellen DeGeneres' Show'?

Rosie O'Donnel, former talk show host says that Ellen DeGeneres' ending of her show after 19 years is "complicated." As a veteran on the business, O'Donnel knew that this day would come and even happy that DeGeneres is 'now finished."

What does she mean? Did she mean anything bad by it?

No. Given that she's one of the DeGeneres' staunch supporters when the latter's career started going haywire after all the "Ellen is Mean" revelations started to come out, she would not be saying she's happy the show's over if it means hurting the host.

Instead, she just meant that the whole cancellation is much more complicated than people realized. She also meant that being a host for almost two decades was bound to be tiring for Ellen DeGeneres. Now that the show is ending in 2022, Rosie is just happy that Ellen could now have time for herself.

But before she got to that point, O'Donnell claimed that her own experience had made her see how there's a need for balance on television and how her own experience almost mirrored that of Ellen's.

"I have an understanding of the cycle of show business, and kind of what happens in people's careers, and when enough is enough," O'Donnell, 59, recently said on Sirius XM's "The Jess Cagle Show." "Oftentimes people don't know that. I think I have a good balance of both in my life, of the importance of both. And it's hard to maintain. It's hard to do, especially when you're doing a show like that," she added.

It can be remembered that O'Donnell's experience with her own talk show, running also for quite a time between 1996 to 2002, had her being dubbed as "the queen of nice." But as the show evolved, she knew the label given to her would end up hurting her, similar to DeGeneres' being known for her "Be kind to one another," catchphrase. Being the "Be Kind" lady has a double-edged sword.

O'Donnell admitted that her own moniker "bit her in the ass," insinuating that public perceptions change over time.

"I said the day it came out, 'look at this, the queen of nice. In a couple of years it's going to be the queen of lice, the queen of fried rice, you know, the queen of we don't like her anymore," she joked.

But to blame everything that has happened to Ellen DeGeneres because of her monicker is also not right, Rosie said.

"I don't think it was the 'be kind' thing that got her. I think that's an oversimplification," O'Donnell said. "But it was a lot of things, and it was complicated, and I'm glad that she's, you know, going to be finished and she can get some time to herself."

O'Donnell might have supported or shown compassion to Ellen when the controversy broke out about her being mean to staff and only being selectively nice to people she has had on her show, Rosie said this does not mean she did not understand the plight of those "stories" she has heard about Ellen.

For her part, Ellen DeGeneres' reason behind the show's cancellation hardly touched on the controversy about her "real character." Instead, she said she always known that Season 19 will be her last, plus as a creative person, she wants to be constantly challenged and her show is no longer giving her the same challenge that she once said it was.

