Courtney Love Demands 'Rude' Olivia Rodrigo To Do THIS Amid Rip-off Claims [FULL STORY]

Courtney Love has gone online and accused Olivia Rodrigo of copying the Hole's 1994 album art "Live Through This" for her "SOUR Prom" promo without giving the original credit.

Both artists have portrayed the famed cover, which features a prom queen wearing a tiara and holding a bouquet celebrating her big win as mascara smudges below the eyes from crying.

According to Page Six, Love called out the "rage-inducing" similarities between her band Hole's famed 1994 album cover for "Live Through This" and a new promotional image that Rodrigo shared on Instagram.

On June 24, the "drivers license" singer announced the imminent arrival of her concert film following a prom theme.

Courtney Love Reposts Olivia Rodrigo's Image On Social Media

The promotional image of herself in a gown and a tiara has been brought up by the rockstar, carrying a bouquet, with mascara tears streaming down her face.

The said photo does indeed share similarities with the artwork, for it features a similarly devastated prom queen on the cover along with the tiara, flowers, mascara streaks and all.

And yet, Love shared Rodrigo's photo across social media with a caption, "Spot the difference! #twinning! @oliviarodrigo."

On Facebook, Love expanded on her many grievances against Rodrigo and her record label, Geffen.

She even claimed it was "rude" of the "Disney" star not to ask her or the photographer Ellen von Unwerth for permission.

courtney love, a 56yr old, picking a one sided fight with olivia rodrigo, a 18yr old, over a concept that wasn’t even hers to begin with while olivia just ignores her and doesn’t give af is ridiculous bye💀 pic.twitter.com/lVPQQbQICu — chloe (@apocalypticlivs) June 26, 2021



Love also added, "I've informed her I await her flowers snd [sic] note."

"Yes, this is rude. Rage inducing? Honey if I had a dollar for everyone this happens? I'd be real rich!"



READ ALSO: Did Olivia Rodrigo Use BTS for Views on Her 'Good 4 U' Youtube Ad? ARMY Claims So

Album Art Photographer Speaks In Contrast Of Courtney Love's Statements Regarding The Photo

"My cover was my original idea," the 56-Year old songwriter added.

However, Von Unwerth, for her part, told Another Magazine in 2019 that Love also took inspiration for the album's photoshoot from Brian De Palma's film "Carrie," based on the Stephen King novel.

According to this article, Rodrigo has responded to Love's Instagram callout.

"Love u and live through this sooooo much," but has yet to address the controversy further.

"Olivia - you're welcome," Love replied before reiterating that she'll be waiting for a bouquet with a sorry note.

"My favorite florist is in Notting Hill, London! Dm me for deets! I look forward to reading your note!"

The "good 4 u" singer will be holding her live stream, "Sour Prom Concert Film," on Tuesday, June 29.

The singer, who just graduated from high school herself, will perform select songs from the album "SOUR," released a few months ago.



READ MORE: Olivia Rodrigo Shares Stories Behind New Tracks For Debut Album "Sour"

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles