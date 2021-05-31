Did Olivia Rodrigo Use BTS for Views on Her 'Good 4 U' Youtube Ad? ARMY Claims So

A screenshot of Olivia Rodrigo's "Good 4 U" music video on her YouTube channel, which mentioned BTS as a part of the caption, led countless Army against the singer. It's not clear whether the caption was innocently written or done for clout.

According to Forbes, Olivia Rodrigo rules the Billboard Global 200. This is her second year on the top of the chart after her worldwide hit "driver's license" got the same treatment in 2020.

The teen pop singer-songwriter's new single "Good 4 U" opens in the first place of the chart, beating every other track that is considered worthy of listening to today.

Only 18, Rodrigo already conquered the list in 2021. She joins a tiny group that includes two of the biggest names in the music industry of this generation.

BTS and Olivia Rodrigo Goes Head To Head In Billboard Charts

So far, only three musical acts of any kind have hit No. 1 on the Billboard Global 200 more than once. Rodrigo first hit No. 1 on the Billboard Global 200 back in mid-January, with her first-ever single "Drivers License."

The song then held the court in the penthouse for eight weeks, and it still stands as the longest-running leader.

Another from the three musical acts is the worldwide sensation boyband, BTS, currently holding the record for the most No. 1 hit on the Billboard Global 200, as they have now appeared in the top spot with three different singles.

The South Korean band scored the second-ever champion with "Dynamite," which ruled for four weeks at the top. "Savage Love (Laxed - Siren Beat)" also went to the top spot and ruled for a whole week. Lastly, before 2020 ended, their ballad "Life Goes On" reached No. 1 in December. It is the first-ever Non-English song to top the Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 spot.

While it is true that Rodrigo might be competing with BTS on this prestigious chart, fans did not like it when a screenshot of the singer's "Good 4 U" on her YouTube Channel surfaced because they felt that the singer is using this competition to gain some views on her video.

The screenshot shows the video has a description that reads, "A song that hit number one on the Billboard chart, competing with BTS."

The question is, is this planned?

Fans Tweeted Concern On An Olivia Rodrigo's Post That Mentions BTS

A fan account tweeted the screenshot and criticized Korean. "Don't you think it's a little wrong to advertise like this?," the fan wrote.

The post has already since gone viral. The person behind the screenshot posted more proof that it is genuine and not edited for other people on the internet to believe, resulting in gaining 55,000 likes, 30,000 retweets, and more than 1,500 replies as of writing this article.

Fans also lamented the sheer number of times that BTS' brand was used to promote other artists. They deemed that the global sensation with more than 90 million fans worldwide deserves more respect.

이런 식으로 광고 거는 건 좀 아닌 것 같진 않니? pic.twitter.com/WHfqYbQr4F — 유네쓰🐰🧈 (@yu_ne0613) May 30, 2021

Fans cannot help but air their misgivings in more social media posts.

using BTS name on their own home country is "advertisment" now, if things were reversed and it was them saying "competing against Olivia Rodrigo for BB" i wonder how this whole damn app would react https://t.co/MFcmWHLC6K — elise (@lionessmet) May 30, 2021

A post on Pann, a Korean forum where anonymous profiles can freely create a post and discuss topics, also talked about this issue.

One said, "She [Olivia Rodrigo] is receiving massive support from her country while BTS streaming numbers are getting filtered on Spotify...International ARMYs are fighting a long and hard battle. But things like this do make us stronger."

Another angrily wrote, "I don't care if she promotes her song but stop using our boys' name to ride on the clout."

