High School Musical: The Musical actress and the creator of the top hit song "driver's license" Olivia Rodrigo finally releases her first debut album on Friday, May 21.

After making a name for herself from Disney, Olivia Rodrigo made a massive entrance in the music industry with the release of her No. 1 single, "driver's license," early this year, 2021. The song followed up with "deja vu," and is now gearing up for her debut album, SOUR.

The 18-year-old singer and actress is looking to continue making her mark on the music industry with the project, hoping to follow other Disney stars who also became pop stars like Miley Cyrus, Selena Gomez, and Demi Lovato.

As a guide for everything happening with Rodrigo's upcoming new tracks, Genius rounded up everything they know about the highly anticipated debut album SOUR. Her latest album consists of 11 songs, including​ "good 4 u,"​"brutal," "​traitor," "1 step forward, 3 steps back," and many more. Rodrigo has worked closely with producer and former vocal lead singer As Tall As Lions, Dan Nigro. He is also the only credited producer on her singles "driver's license" and "deja vu."

READ MORE: Olivia Rodrigo Slams 'Sexist' Comments About Her Songwriting Style





Disney Star and Songwriter Olivia Rodrigo Talks About Her Craft Behind "déjà vu" And Her Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 Hit "driver's license"

Olivia Rodrigo tells NYLON the stories behind her new songs and how she came up with the pieces in the album.

She talked about her idea for "driver's license" and how it was made, "I'm a super specific songwriter. I think the most impactful songs are specific. Broad storytelling just isn't fun in any art medium."

In the interview, she continues, "There have been some songs where I've gone back and made revisions to make it a little less specific because sometimes." Talking about people's curiosity about songs and understanding them, Rodrigo added that the drama takes away from the songwriting on the work she does, "I get so curious about my favorite songwriters and the meaning behind their songs."

Spicing things up, she also talked about her song "déjà vu." "I am obsessed with the concept of déjà vu. I had in my Notes app, "When she's with you, do you get déjà vu?" My producer and collaborator Dan Nigro and I were sitting at the piano; we were writing a sadder, or more down-tempo song."





Olivia Rodrigo Tells She Writes Songs And "People Can Say What They Want To Say About It"

In talks of gossips about the stories behind her song "driver's license," which probably you have already heard of, Rodrigo's talent as a songwriter is so apparent; it has nearly eclipsed the teen star drama that accompanied her debut.

Netizens have already summarized its story, Rodrigo's costar and rumored ex, Joshua Bassett, spotted with Sabrina Carpenter, who became the eye of the so-called older blonde girl of "drivers license."

Olivia continues that this gossip does not move her a bit saying that with writing songs, let people say what they want to say "[They can] think whatever they want to think about my life and that's just part of it."

Olivia Rodrigo's debut album SOUR, out on May 21.

READ ALSO: Olivia Rodrigo Speaks Up On The Beef About "Driver's License" In New Interview

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles