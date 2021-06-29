The Weeknd Retiring From Music? Singer Lands Role, Co-Writes HBO Cult Series

After bagging three Grammy awards and being a successful musician in the music industry, The Weeknd seems to be trying out new things for his career as he landed a big role in an upcoming show.

The singer, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye, is currently working in an HBO series titled "The Idol" which is about a female pop star who fell in love with a club owner who's also a cult leader.

Per Variety, the "Save Your Tears" hitmaker will not only star on the show, he also serves as a co-writer and executive producer.

The Weeknd teams up with the creator of "Euphoria" Sam Levinson alongside Reza Fahim. Joseph Epstein will be the series' showrunner and writer.

Other producers incldude Ashley Levinson, Kevin Turen, and Aaron L. Gilbert of Bron Studios.

At the time of this writing, more information about the show's release and other actors to star were not revealed.

The Weeknd as co-writer

This might be the first time the singer will try out acting but he had already written for a TV show before.

He wrote an episode of the hit animated show "American Dad" in 2020. He also appeared as a voice actor in the show playing himself.

Besides his guest appearance, he also dropped a new song in the episode which was written by him and Asa Taccone.

Fans react

Following the show's announcement, The Weeknd took to his Twitter account and posted "The Idol @HBO."

Fans quickly replied on the tweet and expressed their excitement.

"I know you wanted to do film stuff for a min and I just want to say I'm so proud of you. Can't wait to watch this mini series." one fan wrote.

"Vocalist, song writer, producer, voice actor, model, hit maker, streaming force, diamond selling artist, film writer. There's nothing you can't do" another fan wrote.

"Proud of u for following the acting career you spoke about a while ago, you're gonna do great." one tweeted.

The Weeknd's music success

The singer took the music industry by storm ever since he released his debut album in 2013 titled "Kiss Land."

The 31-year-old singer recently dropped his record titled "After Hours" where he got a whopping 7 billion streams from both the music and its visuals.

He also performed in this year's Super Bowl halftime show where he was praised by critics.

