'That So Raven’ Star Kyle Massey Charged With Felony For Taking Advantage of Girl Wanting to be An Actress

Kyle Massey, 29, is is charged with a felony charge for allegedly taking advantage of the intense desire of a young girl to become an actress. The actor promised to help her achieve her dreams, but in reality, allegedly sent her pornographic content in Dec. 2018 and Jan. 2019. The young girl is just 13.

That's So Raven actor Kyle Massey, 29, faces one felony charge for allegedly sending explicit texts and videos to a 13-year-old girl, according to TMZ and Variety.

The specific charge is one count of immoral communication with a minor. The charges were handed out on June 14 in King County, Washington. He however, failed to show up for his arraignment on June 28, Variety reported. It remains to be seen what the consequences would be.

The charge against Kyle stems from a 2019 civil lawsuit against him. At the time, the minor victim sued the ex Disney Channel star for $1.5 million for allegedly sending the pornographic content via Snapchat during the months of December 2018 and January 2019, as People reported.

The girl alleged that they met at Universal City in California where she was able to express to Kyle that she wanted an acting career. Kyle promised to help her and said he would keep in touch. He did, and acted as "father" figure to her. At one point, Kyle even offered her a place to stay - in the home he and his girlfriend share. Kyle told her he would secure an agent for her.

According to the lawsuit as well, a month after resuming communication, Kyle reportedly added the alleged victim on Snapchat, a popular picture, video, and text app that is quite popular among the youth.

In the lawsuit, the teen claimed that after Kyle added her on this app, he proceeded to send her "numerous sexually explicit text messages, images, and videos," prompting her to file this lawsuit.

The news come as a surprise to many because Kyle technically grew up on national television.

Kyle was born in Atlanta, Georgia, and became a household name because of his Cory role on "That's So Raven," which aired from 2003 to 2007. After, his character was given a spinoff show, which spanned a year, between 2007 and 2008.



He once became a contestant on the reality television competition "Dancing with the Stars" as well.

