Lil Nas X got mixed reactions after his performance at the 2021 BET Awards. Some praised him for his bravery in showing queer representation on TV, and a handful of conservative viewers gave him homophobic remarks.

More recently, pop royalty Madonna chimes in, and fans are not happy with her opinion.

The "Gimme All Your Lovin" hitmaker took to her Instagram story to post a seemingly shady take on the newcomer.

Madonna shared a picture of Lil Nas X's "Montero (Call Me By Your Name)" performance side by side with her iconic MTV VMAs performance in 2003. Both stage appearances feature same-sex performers kissing each other.

She captioned the post with "#Diditfirst."

Madonna under fire for her opinion

Following her post, Madonna draws adverse reactions from all over social media, saying that she's not a faithful ally for her action and even accused her of queerbaiting at the time.

"She was queerbaiting, he's actually queer eye-" one fan wrote referring to Madonna's 2003 performance.

"imagine Britney and Christina speaking on britney's freedom, while this woman inserts herself in black spaces and drags along THEIR names for clout," another fan wrote referencing Madonna's silence on Britney Spears' conservatorship.

A fan also mentioned that Lil Nas X should be praised for what he did instead of getting a shady remark.

"what Lil Nas X did is a major moment & should be congratulated and praised, since he is actually gay, out and proud of it, as he should be. There is a lot of homophobia in the industry and for him to kiss another man on national awards show is a big, brave deal." one tweeted.

Other fans defended the pop icon saying that her caption was "ironic," and it doesn't mean shady. One user shared a video of Lil Nas X having a heartfelt chat with the pop royalty during her "Madame X" concert. (watch the video below)

she's being ironic she loves him pic.twitter.com/yxhY2fW1kL — sindel (@sindelciccone) June 30, 2021

Madonna's Iconic MTV Performance

Madonna is talking about her 2003 MTV VMAs performance at the Radio City Music Hall alongside Christina Aguilera and Britney Spears.

The three performed Madonna's hits "Like A Virgin" and "Hollywood." At the end of the performance, the three shared a steamy kiss, leading them to make headlines and receive criticisms at the time.

At the time of this writing, Lil Nas X has not publicly responded to Madonna's recent post.

