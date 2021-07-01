Angelina Jolie, The Weeknd Dating? The Two Spotted Together For Hours

Angelina Jolie and The Weeknd dating? Is this a new romantic relationship? Or a purely business one? These are some of the questions raised when the two were spotted together over dinner, which lasted for hours.

Angelina Jolie, 46, and The Weeknd, 31, were spotted out for a dinner date in Los Angeles on Wednesday, June 30. There were witnesses of them exiting Giorgio Baldi, a popular celebrity restaurant, around the same time that evening.

There were also photos of the said date obtained by Page Six. The outlet reported that the Maleficent actress and the "Blinding Lights" crooner, did not merely spend a quiet short dinner between acquaintances. Instead, they spent hours dining with each other.



The two were all dolled up too. Angelina wore a black dress and trench coat. On the other hand, The Weeknd donned denim jacket over a black shirt and jeans.

Having two very different personalities sitting on the same table for hours certainly raised a lot of questions and speculations.

According to Hollywood Life, considering the fact that the two are very single right at the moment, it does not seem implausible that Angelina Jolie and the Weeknd could be dating. But then, it is highly possible too that they were discussing business - what kind of collaboration however, is only up for speculation. After all, Jolie is an A-list actress while the Weeknd is a singer. Not exactly from the same field.

The Weeknd is reportedly going to try his luck on television though. He will be making his TV acting debut in HBO's upcoming drama series, "The Idol," so it is possible that he just wants Jolie to share some tips. He will also be the show's co-writer and co-executive producer. Why Jolie though, when there are so many male television personalities, is yet unknown. Jolie is someone whose acting prowess can never be questioned though.

"The Idol" follows a female pop singer who starts a romance with a charismatic L.A. club owner who she does not know was a leader of a secret cult.

If they were to enter a romantic relationship though, it is not that hard to picture either. Despite the age gap, the two are without partners right now. Both also have high profile relationships in the past that failed right in front of the public's eye.

