Jinger Duggar shared to the world how it is never easy to be a popular person.

The Duggar family hit rock bottom this week as TLC decided to remove "Counting On" from its network. The decision rose while Josh Duggar still undergoes investigation and trial over child pornography case.

But the removal of the show may serve as a breath of fresh air to the family members, especially to Jinger.

The reality TV star recently revealed on the "Dinner Party with Jeremy Fall" podcast about the dark times she endured due to fame.

Per Jinger, people always thought that fame is all about beautiful things. Although it truly offers perks to celebrities, she noted that it comes with the worse after-effects.

"They can think, 'Oh, you don't wrestle with anything, you don't struggle with being depressed one day,' you know? Or, like, your day hasn't gone as you want, and how do you get through that?" she said, as quoted by People.

She went on to claim that doing the show was quite more challenging for her part since she was only 10 years old when her family began the show.

It all started with the "19 Kids and Counting" before it gave birth to "Counting On."

Amid the spotlights they received, Jinger said that they also walked through the darkest times.

Jinger Duggar on Defending Herself, Family Against Criticisms

Ending the show does not mean ending people's opinions about them. Unfortunately, things will be worse for them as her brother, Josh, currently faces child pornography charges.

Jinger admitted that it was painful for her to hear people's comments about her brother and family. But she began convincing herself that she should not be defined by people's opinions.

"I'm not defined by these things, my identity is only found in Jesus Christ and because of who I am in Christ now, it doesn't matter,'" she went on.

She refused to comment directly on Josh's current state. Instead, she continuously expressed the heartbreak of leaving their 11-season old show.

In April, Duggar pleaded not guilty of the charges even after the prosecutors alleged that over 200 images of children were found on his computer. If he is proven guilty, he could face up to 20 years of imprisonment and $250,000 in fines.

