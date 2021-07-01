Timothee Chalamet The Next Willy Wonka? Original Cast Share Their Thoughts!

Does Timothee Chalamet have what it takes to be the next Willy Wonka?

This year, the "Willy Wonka" franchise welcomed Chalamet as its top pick for the upcoming prequel "Wonka." This will explore the story before the events on Depp and Wilder's versions happened.

Based on the 1964 book "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory," the movie tells the story of Charlie who comes from a poor family. He then opens a chocolate bar with a golden ticket that gives him access to the chocolate factory with four other children.

But Chalamet's version will focus on the young Wonka before he sets up the extraordinary factory. Ahead of its release in March 2023, the original cast members of the film shared their thoughts about the young actor taking on the role.

Timothee Chalamet As Wonka: Approve or Not?

In a recent interview with Yahoo Entertainment, four of the original cast members gave their opinion about Chalamet and the movie.

Peter Ostrum, Paris Themmen (Mike Teevee), Nuchaek Bolner (Augustus Gloop), and Julie Dawn Cole (Veruca Salt) all expressed how content they feel with the upcoming prequel.

"One nice thing for them is they don't have to do a direct comparison because it's a prequel rather than a remake," Themmen said. "So he doesn't necessarily hav to be as good as Gene was, which obviously is a hugely difficult thing to do."



He added that he still cannot see whether Chalamet has the same eyes as Gene, but the young actor "got the hair."

Meanwhile, Ostrum warned that no one can kill Wonka. Thus, someone will always play the character in different decades. He recalled how some kids would say Depp's version is the best one, but their parents would always refer them to the original.

Despite the differences in their actual appearances, Chalamet can clearly follow Depp and Wilder's footsteps through his capabilities as an actor. The 29-year-old built his empire through the credits he made on "Lady Bird," "Interstellar," "Call Me By Your Name," and "Lady Bird."

His capacity as an actor can easily adapt Wilder's character who is fond of singing and dancing in the film.

For now, fans can wait until they finally see Chalamet's version - which will be a spectacular one for sure.

