Is "Wheel of Fortune" host Pat Sajak stepping away from the show due to alarming conditions?

In the past decades, Sajak managed to keep "Wheel of Fortune" on the list of top game shows. This year, he will officially mark the 40th year of his stint as the game master.

However, a report claimed that he might not make it as the host reportedly plans to retire since "his mind is already slipping."

According to The Globe, the 74-year-old tries to clear his name following the issue he got involved in earlier this year. In February, the "Wheel of Fortune" fans slammed him for mocking a contestant's speech impediment.

At that time, a contestant with a lisp tried to talk to him freely despite his condition. However, the host answered back by saying "I thee" instead of "I see."

Following the incident, Sajak reportedly wanted a makeover the change people's impression of him including dying his hair or getting a facelift. In another report by the tabloid, they alleged that the host was already feeling burned out on the show that he wanted to quit already.



Meanwhile, OK! Magazine shared a similar sentiment in May, saying that Sajak wanted to retire.

"He's not a quitter by any means, but it's not lost on him that he has plenty of other opportunities outside of the game show," the source said.

Will He Really Quit?

Despite his age and the issues that bombarded onto him, there is no chance that Sajak will quit - at least, not anytime sooner.

As of the writing, the show is expected to run until 2022. He renewed his contract with the show in 2018 alongside Alex Trebek for "Jeopardy!" and Vanna White.

Sajak is still having his fun time on the show, as well, despite facing a health scare in the past.

In 2019, he underwent emergency surgery after feeling excruciating pain in his stomach. After two and a half hours since the pain started, he found himself inside an operating room.

"You couldn't do anything. I was in [a] fetal position, lying on the bed," he said. "They try to give you various drugs for the pain. And none of it -- none -- was working. And then they gave me something, I couldn't even tell you the name of it, but suddenly, I wasn't thinking about the pain.

He added that the feeling was too much he thought he was going to die. Fortunately, he recovered from it and managed to get back on track.

