'Lovecraft Country' Season 2 Cancelled, Fans Enraged as More TV Series Got Called Off In 2021

One of the most inventive series that began in 2020, Misha Green's "Lovecraft Country," could not get its renewal for Season 2.

Known for its unique blend of supernatural and periodical drama, HBO's empowering "Lovecraft Country" took pop culture by storm from its August release.

By the time the finale was published later that year in October, the premiere episode had crossed the 10M viewers mark but could not get its sequel under HBO.

The broadcasting company made a statement to Deadline, "We will not be moving forward with a second season of Lovecraft Country."

"We are grateful for the dedication and artistry of the gifted cast and crew, and to Misha Green, who crafted this groundbreaking series. And to the fans, thank you for joining us on this journey."

'Lovecraft Country' Got Cancelled Despite Being a Hit On HBO

Helped by solid word of mouth, the series grew its supporters, with the Season 1 finale hitting a series-high audience on HBO (1.5 million).

Other than that, the series became the most-watched new episode of an original series on HBO Max on its first day of availability.

Given that a novel inspired the first season, the decision not to renew is not entirely unexpected, recalling HBO used to accept second seasons for other shows based on books like "Big Little Lies."

Yet, the enthusiastic reception of the first season of "Lovecraft Country" did not automatically guarantee a renewal.

"Lovecraft Country" is based on Matt Ruff's novel, which starred by Jurnee Smollett and Jonathan Majors.

The first season of "Lovecraft Country" is available for streaming on HBO and HBO Max.

Avid Watchers Heartbroken On Social Media After More TV Series Got Cancelled In 2021

American television writer, director, and producer Misha Green expressed her thoughts on Twitter and thanked everyone who watched the series with love at heart.

A taste of the Season 2 Bible. Wish we could have brought you #LovecraftCountry: Supremacy. Thank you to everyone who watched and engaged. 🖤✊🏾 #noconfederate pic.twitter.com/BONbSfbjWg — Misha Green (@MishaGreen) July 3, 2021

Later on, numerous users spread their frustrations due to how many TV Series have reached their end in the first half of the year, even in other broadcasting stations.

See now I’m pissed...all the corny ass white shows continuously get renewed but well written, beautiful shot fully nuanced black programming always get the axe I’m actually very sick of it 🤬😠 #LovecraftCountry pic.twitter.com/p9PDsomALx — David (@KoolKidDave) July 2, 2021

There were also tweets made by users who claimed that they are tired of losing excellent series released for the past years expecting for a sequel to get canceled later on.

Watchmen taught so many of their white views about the Tulsa Massacre & LoveCraft Country really painted the reality of racism clearly.. and they both won’t be returning for a second season. I’m not gonna say it pic.twitter.com/yAT0H0gY6B — Majesty Ria ✨ (@ToriNicksWho) July 3, 2021

Others also mentioned how many series like "Lovecraft Country," which has good intentions and taught many audiences, yet they are losing platforms for people to watch in the first place.

