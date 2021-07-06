Nannette Hammond, the woman, popularly known as "real-life Barbie," is set to star in a reality show that aims to documents a disturbing surgery for her vagina.

According to TMZ, Hammond will appear on the reality TV show titled "Lookalike Love," a program that features celebrity doppelgangers. Besides Hammond, who looks a lot like Barbie, the show will also showcase the lookalikes of Marilyn Monroe, Kim Kardashian, Beyonce, and more.

Per the outlet, Hammond is taking things to an extreme level even though she already had numerous procedures in the past as she plans to document her labiaplasty journey. This process aims to tighten her vagina.

A source revealed that the reason behind this is Hammond had already given birth to 7 children, and she wants to feel young again.

Besides the disturbing surgery, she also plans to have butt implants to make her buttocks appear fuller. Both procedures will cost her between $75,000 to $90,000

Her appearance on the show was not yet filmed because of the ongoing COVID-19 restrictions, but Jasmine Chiswell, Marilyn Monroe's lookalike, will appear on the premiere, which will air on July 7.

Nannette Hammond's plastic surgery journey

Hammond is a mother of 7 who currently lives in Cincinnati, Ohio. She has a strong fanbase with over half a million followers, most of which are from the United Kingdom.

In 2016, her popularity boosted when The Daily Mail UK flew to the United States to take pictures and feature her on their outlet.

She started bleaching her hair almost two decades ago as she loves to play with Barbie dolls when she was young. She started going under the knife at the age of 20; her first procedure was breast augmentation.

Today, her breasts underwent three procedures, and she mentioned she won't stop taking a trip to the plastic surgeon until she's 70.

Following this is an array of enhancement, including lip fillers, botox, hair extensions, eyebrow tattoos, and more.

In total, she already spent over $500,000 for all the aesthetic enhancement she's done.

Not everything about Hammond is fake, as she exercises daily in her home gym to maintain her shocking 18-inch waist.

